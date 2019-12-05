LeBron James Responds to Jazz Broadcast's Rant About Wearing Socks on the Court

LeBron James responded to comments from two Utah Jazz announcers, who criticized him for having his shoes off and being on the court after being taken out of Wednesday's 121-96 win. 

"Imagine doing your job at the highest level to where you're not needed anymore, giving your shoes to a lil girl and boy who you inspire and hoped you made proud that night, then cheering on your teammates cause you love seeing them succeed more than yourself only to be criticized while doing it," James said on Instagram. "People it's the world we live in and you can't let it ever stop you from your purpose in life. Negativity, bad energy, hate, envy, etc etc will try to bring you down throughout your journey and it's up to you on how you handle it. I handle it by simply saying 'Thank You' with a [smile] on my face and continue to push forward while doing it! LIVE.LAUGH.LOVE."

James was criticized by Jazz announcers Matt Harpring and Craig Bolerjack in the fourth quarter after he stepped on the court following a defensive possession in which Utah center Tony Bradley got blocked twice. Here is a transcript of the exchange, via Awful Announcing

Harpring: Look at LeBron, he's on the court.

Bolerjack: With no shoes, mind you.

Harpring: What the heck is going on here? 

Bolerjack: That's some disrespect right there. Please. This isn't playground ball.

Harpring: I mean they are clowning right now, on that bench side.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

