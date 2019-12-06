Everton vs. Chelsea: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea will start Saturday's trip away to Everton as favourites, in what will be the Toffees' first match since former manager Marco Silva was sacked.

Caesars has the Blues as the +100 favourites (bet $100 to win $100), while Everton sport odds of +250. A draw comes in at +275.

BT Sport 1 (UK) and NBC (U.S.) will broadcast the match, which is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET.

Preview

Everton find themselves in deep trouble after three straight defeats. They dropped into the relegation zone following the 5-2 loss against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

Per Paul Joyce of The Times, that loss meant there were major questions regarding Silva's fate:

The club ultimately decided to move on, adding to the uncertainty surrounding Everton prior to Chelsea's visit.

The Blues are coming off their first win in their last three Premier League outings, beating Aston Villa 2-1. They're in fourth place, 14 points behind leaders Liverpool.

Chelsea's youthful side has learned on the job so far this season, flashing plenty of promise but dropping points at times perhaps due to their inexperience. Their biggest issues are at the back, where their 21 goals conceded ranks them in the middle of the Premier League pack.

Up front, the Blues attack has been the fourth-best outfit in the division, with 30 goals scored. That spells trouble for the Toffees, who have the fourth-worst defence in the league.

Tammy Abraham continued his excellent campaign with a goal and an assist against Villa, equaling the goal tally of Alvaro Morata's debut season for the Blues:

Abraham left the pitch late against Villa, so his availability will be something to keep an eye on. Though Lampard played down the seriousness of the injury after the games against Villa. Without the England international, the Blues may have to rely on Olivier Giroud in attack, and while the Frenchman is a fine forward, he doesn't carry the same scoring threat.

Everton are in crisis, while the Blues are cruising along, despite their two-match blip prior to the win over Villa. The managerless Toffees are desperate for a win, but that won't come easy against a more talented Chelsea team in far better form.

Prediction: Everton 0-2 Chelsea