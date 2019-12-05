Giants Co-Owner Steve Tisch: NFL's Colin Kaepernick Workout Not 'Well Organized'

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

New York Giants owner Steve Tisch lamented the NFL's handling of the recent workout for former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's.

The NFL organized the workout in the Atlanta area, but there were several factors that seemingly doomed it from the start. Above all else, the workout was held on a Saturday, which made it difficult for representatives from some teams to attend.

According to Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic, Tisch said Tuesday: "I just felt, you know, what happened in Atlanta was unfortunate. It didn't seem to be very well organized. And I just, I don't know how it all sort of fell apart."

Per ESPN's Vaughn McClure, Kaepernick's agent, Jeff Nalley, said the NFL agreed to provide him with a list of teams that planned to attend the workout but then reneged on that promise: "I asked for a list of the NFL personnel that were going to be there three times on Tuesday. They told me three times on Tuesday they would [send a list]. And then on Thursday morning, they said, 'We never agreed to that.'"

The workout, which was scheduled to take place at the Atlanta Falcons' practice facility, was also set to be closed to the public. After the workout was moved to Riverdale, Georgia, and opened to the media and fans, Kaepernick said he did so to ensure a more transparent process.

Kaepernick threw for 40 minutes, and McClure noted he "still has an arm" after completing a number of deep passes throughout the session, but he remains unsigned.

Tisch said he hopes the circumstances surrounding the workout are explained to the owners in upcoming meetings: "I hope there's a briefing on that. I think it would be great for full ownership to get a sense of what happened down there."

Kaepernick began kneeling during the playing of the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality in 2016. He spent much of that season as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback, going 1-10 with 2,241 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, along with 468 rushing yards and two rushing scores.

Kaepernick reached a settlement with the NFL in February after accusing the league of colluding to prevent him from being signed after he left the 49ers following the 2016 season.