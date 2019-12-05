Raiders' Josh Jacobs Reveals He's Been Playing Through Fractured Shoulder

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Josh Jacobs is the first Oakland Raiders rookie in franchise history to rush for 1,000 yards, and the 21-year-old running back made the feat even more impressive by revealing on his Snapchat Monday (h/t Vic Tafur of The Athletic) that he has been playing the last five weeks with a fractured shoulder.

Head coach Jon Gruden confirmed to reporters Monday that Jacobs has been playing through the injury:

"He's fighting through a shoulder himself. You know, a lot of the things that these guys are doing behind the scenes go unrecognized. He hurt his shoulder in the Green Bay game. So, we've tried to be smart with him. But what a great competitor he is. He's going to be one of the best complete backs in all of football, I believe."

Quarterback Derek Carr also praised Jacobs on Wednesday:

Per Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area:

"He injured it back in Week 7 at Green Bay, when Jacobs trucked Packers safety Adrian Amos after turning upfield. The rookie went back to the locker room, took a painkilling injection and finished that game strong. The 21-year-old is limited almost every practice week, and then comes off the injury report and plays like there's nothing wrong."

Jacobs finished the Green Bay game with 124 yards on 21 carries. He has five 100-yard rushing games this season. Three of them have come since suffering the shoulder injury, and the latest was Dec. 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs—a bright spot in the Raiders' 40-9 loss.

Jacobs enters Week 14 ranked fourth among all NFL rushers with 1,061 yards on 218 carries. His seven rushing touchdowns are tied for eighth, and he has maintained a bruising running style despite nursing his shoulder:

Oakland selected Jacobs with the 24th overall pick in April. In three seasons at Alabama, Jacobs rushed for 1,491 yards and 16 touchdowns and added 571 yards and five touchdowns as a receiver across 40 collegiate contests.

With Jacobs in the backfield, the Raiders have improved their 25th-ranked 2018 rushing offense into a tie for 10th with the Cleveland Browns.

The 6-6 Raiders will host the 7-5 Tennessee Titans on Sunday.