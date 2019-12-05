NFL TV Schedule 2019: Week 14 Coverage Map Listings for Every Game

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

For three months, NFL teams have battled to put themselves in a solid position for an opportunity at the postseason. Now, with 75 percent of their regular season complete, they're heading into the home stretch.

Entering Week 14, some teams are in great positions to accomplish their goal of reaching the playoffs; for others, these next four weeks will decide their January fate.

There are five teams with 10-2 records, the best in the NFL, and they appear to be the top contenders to not only reach the playoffs, but also to have an opportunity to play in Super Bowl LIV: the Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

Here's a look at the matchups that come next for those teams, along with the full Week 14 schedule featuring TV, live-stream and coverage information.

Television Map

Per 506 Sports

Game Times and TV/Live-Stream Schedule

Thursday, Dec. 5

Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears, 8:20 p.m. ET on Fox, NFL Network and NFL.com

Sunday, Dec. 8

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Washington Redskins at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Indianapolis Colts at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Denver Broncos at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Tennessee Titans at Oakland Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Pittsburgh Steelers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and NBC Sports app

Monday, Dec. 9

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and WatchESPN

Top Games of the Week

Baltimore at Buffalo

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Bills' Thanksgiving Day win over the Cowboys was among their best of the season. Seven of their other eight victories have all come against teams that currently have losing records. So, this week will be another chance for them to prove themselves as a legitimate contender, and in a big way.

The Ravens are on a roll after winning a franchise-record eight consecutive games. And they've taken down some of the NFL's top teams during that run, including the Seahawks, Patriots and 49ers.

Baltimore's offense has seemed unstoppable, but Buffalo has a solid defense that has allowed only 18 total points over its last two games.

It should be fun to watch these units go head-to-head, which will likely be one of the highlights of this matchup between two of the AFC's top teams.

San Francisco at New Orleans

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

The 49ers are 10-2, but their losses have come against a pair of teams that also have 10 wins: the Seahawks and the Ravens. That loss to Baltimore came just last week, when San Francisco couldn't pull out a victory in a 20-17 road loss.

However, the 49ers have been competitive in both of their defeats, proving that despite having a bit of a surprise season, they're a legitimate contender along with the NFL's other top teams.

This will be a good opportunity for them to potentially notch a huge victory, as their No. 1-ranked defense will be facing a Saints offense coming off an uninspiring performance against the Falcons.

New Orleans has already clinched the NFC South, while San Francisco is locked in a tight battle with Seattle in the NFC West. A win here could give the 49ers a boost toward securing the division crown.

Kansas City at New England

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Who isn't excited about a rematch from last season's AFC Championship Game? It was a great game last time, with the Patriots beating the Chiefs 37-31 in overtime to advance to the Super Bowl, and it should be a thrilling contest again this time around.

The Pats are looking to get back on track after they lost on the road to the Texans on Sunday night. Both of their losses have come against teams with mobile quarterbacks (Baltimore's Lamar Jackson and Houston's Deshaun Watson), so it will be interesting to see what adjustments their defense might make against Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs have had some struggles this season, losing four of six games before notching back-to-back victories over the Chargers and Raiders in their last two games.

They are one of only two teams to beat the Ravens this season, so adding a victory over the Patriots would give them wins over the top two teams in the AFC.