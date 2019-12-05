Bronny James, Sierra Canyon Rout Santa Clarita Christian

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Bronny James and Zaire Wade are the headliners given their famous fathers, but it was a different dynamic duo who led the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers to a convincing 72-54 win over the Santa Clarita Christian Cardinals on Wednesday.

Sierra Canyon is now 6-0 on the campaign after Amari Bailey poured in 23 points and BJ Boston came alive in the second half on his way to 19 points.

As Tarek Fattal of the Los Angeles Daily News noted, it appeared as if Santa Clarita were going to earn the head-turning victory in the early going when Ty Harper scored 18 points in the first half. He sliced his way through Sierra Canyon's defense, drilled four three-pointers before halftime and was the best player on the floor for extended stretches.

Were it not for Bailey carrying his team with 14 points before intermission while Boston was quiet, it could have been a different story.

Boston found his stroke in the second half, scoring 13 points in the third quarter alone as the Trailblazers started seizing control. They enjoyed a 28-9 advantage in that quarter and never looked back.

"Respect to (Harper), he did his thing," Boston said, per Fattal. "But we came out with the win, and that's all that matters."

Boston is headed to Kentucky next season and looked the part of a 5-star prospect, per 247Sports' composite rankings, who can contribute to the Wildcats right away.

As for the sons of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, Zaire was injured and didn't play. Bronny knocked down two three-pointers, helping his side pull away during the dominant third quarter.

Sierra Canyon's next game is Saturday against Millennium from Arizona.