'Miracle on Ice' Star Mark Pavelich 'Mentally Ill,' 'Dangerous,' Judge Rules

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 5, 2019

In this Dec. 4, 2014, file photo, hockey players skate at the Herb Brooks Arena, the site of the
Mike Groll/Associated Press

Mark Pavelich, who starred on the 1980 Olympic gold medal-winning United States men's hockey team, has been ruled "mentally ill" and "dangerous" by a Minnesota district judge.

Per Pam Louwagie of the Star Tribune, the judge has ordered the 61-year-old to be committed to a secure treatment facility.

Louwagie explained the circumstances leading to the decision, including criminal charges against Pavelich in August.

"Pavelich faced criminal charges that he beat a friend with a metal pole in August after a day of fishing. Charging documents alleged that he had accused the friend of 'spiking his beer' and that his friend suffered cracked ribs, a bruised kidney and a fractured vertebra, as well as bruises.

"Judge Michael Cuzzo found Pavelich incompetent to stand trial, however, concluding based on an expert report that Pavelich was 'incapable of participating in the defense due to mental illness or deficiency.' The criminal case was put on hold while the state moved to civilly commit him to treatment."

Two psychologists examined Pavelich. Chris Bowerman wrote that Pavelich had delusions and paranoia, and Jacqueline Buffington said that the ex-hockey star has "mild neurocognitive disorder due to traumatic brain injury with behavioral disturbance (psychotic symptoms, aggression)."

Pavelich had one goal and six assists in seven contests for the "Miracle on Ice" gold-medal winners. He had two assists in the team's legendary 4-3 upset victory over the Soviet Union in a medal-round game.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

