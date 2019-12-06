ESPN College Gameday 2019: TV Schedule and Predictions for Week 15 Location

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

ESPN College GameDay doesn't mind getting predictable when necessary, hence a trip to Atlanta for Saturday's SEC Championship between the No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 2 LSU Tigers.

This week's pregame show will have a little more fanfare surrounding it compared to last week, where the crew took in Wisconsin's 38-17 dismissal of Minnesota in Big Ten territory.

The SEC title game doesn't need much of an introduction. A single-win team against an undefeated one with a place in the College Football Playoff at stake. Potential Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow trying to create a legacy.

Here's everything to know about both ESPN's preview show featuring Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso and Desmond Howard, as well as the SEC title game itself.

College GameDay Week 15 Info

Date: Saturday, December 7

Time (ET): 9 a.m. to noon; game is at 4.

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium



Watch: CBS



Live Stream: CBS Sports Network

Preview

It's almost a little boring to say a game will come down to strength vs. strength and something has to give.

But sometimes that's just how it goes—especially in the SEC.

Georgia flexes on the defensive side of the ball by only permitting an average of 10.4 points per game. Just one opponent has scored more than 20 points on the Bulldogs all year, which just so happened to occur in an Oct. 12 loss to South Carolina that went to two overtimes.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron has been careful not to undersell this point leading up to the game.

"They're NFL players," Orgeron said, according to Field Level Media (via ESPN). "They fly to the football. They tackle well in space. They're very physical. They do it all. I think it's comprehensive with the pass rush that they have and their abilities to cover one-on-one."

Which isn't to undersell Georgia's offense too much. Jake Fromm has completed 62 percent of his passes with 21 touchdowns against three interceptions. The real muscle is the running game, where three players have 50-plus attempts and average 4.9 yards or better. As a whole, the ground game has accounted for 2,400 yards and 20 scores on a 5.2 per-carry average.

But everyone knows where this game hinges: Joe Burrow.

The potential top NFL draft pick in 2020, Burrow has made a stunning leap this season. He's completed 78.3 percent of his passes with 4,366 yards and 44 touchdowns and six interceptions. He's seemingly done it all this year, going undefeated, throwing for 300-plus yards in all but two games, throwing multiple scores in all but one game, downing four top-10 opponents and even going into Alabama and getting a win.

Next is likely a Heisman Trophy, but Burrow has his focus on the Bulldogs, according to Shea Dixon of 247 Sports:

"They're one of the top two or three defenses in the country, giving up like nine or ten points a game, something crazy like that. They're just a super solid defense all around. DBs [defensive backs] are really good. They play sound in their scheme. You can tell they're coached very well. So it's going to be a tall task for us."

Much of the coverage before and during the game will center on Burrow, and rightfully so. But it creates an underdog element for a dangerous Georgia defense with something to prove on such a big stage.

Prediction

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Here's the problem for Georgia—Burrow can win this game on his lonesome.

The Bulldogs defense might be great. It might shut down an opponent's running game and force some 3rd-and-long looks, but it has also only forced six interceptions, the worst mark in the SEC.

An inability to create turnovers against Burrow could prove crippling, largely because the Fromm-led offense isn't going to fare too well if it falls into catch-up mode. Much of this has overlooked the LSU defense that could have little in the way of problems against a Bulldogs offense that has scored 21 or fewer points in two out of its last three.

An Atlanta-based showdown or not, look for Burrow to open up an early lead and never really look back.

Prediction: LSU 30, Georgia 20