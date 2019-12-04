Madison Bumgarner Rumors: White Sox, Twins 'Heaviest Suitors'; Yankees Involved

John Hefti/Associated Press

Madison Bumgarner has gotten plenty of interest around the league after hitting free agency for the first time in his career.

According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins are among the "heaviest suitors" for the veteran pitcher, while the New York Yankees are also pursuing the left-hander.

The 30-year-old has spent his entire career with the San Francisco Giants and finished last season with a 9-9 record and a 3.90 ERA, the lowest of his 11 years in the majors.

Despite the up-and-down season, Bumgarner's strikeout rates were up after two injury-filled seasons, and he also topped 200 innings for the seventh time in nine years.

At his best, he has proved to be one of the top pitchers in baseball with four All-Star selections from 2013-16, earning a top-10 Cy Young finish in each of those seasons. Of course, he is best known for his postseason heroics in helping the Giants bring home three World Series titles.

Bumgarner has a 2.11 ERA in 102.1 playoff innings during his career, winning both NLCS and World Series MVP awards.

This type of resume should catch the eye of every contender hoping to improve their title chances in 2020.

It clearly makes a lot of sense for both the Yankees and Twins, two teams that won over 100 games last year but fell short in the playoffs. Both also have outstanding lineups but question marks in the rotation, which could be solved with a proven veteran like Bumgarner.

The White Sox are further from contention, but Bumgarner could be a leader for a young but talented rotation.

These squads could help drive up the price for what could be a busy bidding war for the pitcher.