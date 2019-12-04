Tiger Woods Falters Late, Shoots Even in 1st Round of 2019 Hero World Challenge

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistDecember 4, 2019

NASSAU, BAHAMAS - DECEMBER 04: Tiger woods of the United States plays his third shot on the third hole during the first round of the 2019 Hero World Challenge at Albany on December 04, 2019 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
David Cannon/Getty Images

Tiger Woods has some work to do after an up-and-down first round of the 2019 Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas resulted in an even-par 72 on Wednesday. 

After having captured victory at the Zozo Championship in October, it had been more than a month since the 15-time major champ had competed. And early on, he had to try to shake off the rust.

Woods hit an early bump in the road with a bogey on the third hole. He was able to get back to even with a birdie on hole No. 6, but he was unable to generate any momentum after that. Back-to-back bogeys to close out the front nine dropped him to two-over for the day.

At that point, he was heading in the wrong direction on the leaderboard—but then he made his way to the back nine.

Woods started to climb out of the hole thanks to a birdie on No. 11. He continued his ascent with consecutive birdies on the 13th and 14th holes, moving him to under par for the first time all day.

His highlight of the day came when he put himself firmly in the mix with an eagle on 15:

Shooting five-under over a five-hole stretch helped the 43-year-old move to within three strokes of the lead as he moved into a tie for fourth.

Unfortunately for the tournament host, his luck ran out as he suffered a disastrous ending to the opening round. A bogey on 17 put an end to his late-round surge, and a double bogey on 18 dropped him back down to even as he made his way into the clubhouse.

As Woods walked off the course, he found himself in a tie for 11th place, six strokes back of both Gary Woodland and Patrick Reed.

Woods' back-nine surge appeared to have him right in the mix, but his inconsistency proved costly. Now, he will have to hope to limit the mistakes on Friday if he is going to make a run at the top spot.

Related

    Live Leaderboard: Hero World Challenge

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Live Leaderboard: Hero World Challenge

    Pga
    via Pga

    Woodland, Reed (-6) Tied for Lead After 1st Round at Hero

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Woodland, Reed (-6) Tied for Lead After 1st Round at Hero

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Tiger Again Shuns Millions to Play in Saudi Event

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Tiger Again Shuns Millions to Play in Saudi Event

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Michelle Wie Joins CBS Golf Coverage in Broadcast Shakeup

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Michelle Wie Joins CBS Golf Coverage in Broadcast Shakeup

    Golf
    via Golf