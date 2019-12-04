Gerard Pique Says His Priorities Are 'Football, Football and Football'

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Gerard Pique has hit back at accusations he has been distracted by his recent involvement in the Davis Cup and said he will go on playing for Barcelona as long as his "legs and head permit it."

The defender's investment company, Kosmos Holding, has committed to overhauling the Davis Cup with $3 billion over 25 years.

The inaugural edition of the revamped tournament concluded last month in Madrid, and Spain triumphed over Canada in the final.

Pique has called the scheme the "project of my life," but some have criticised him for becoming distracted by the event:

At the Catalan Football Stars awards on Tuesday, Pique said his priorities are "football, football and football," in a nod to the criticism Gareth Bale has received due to the "Wales. Golf. Madrid" banner controversy.

The 32-year-old added:

"[Newspapers] write that I may be distracted by Davis. This award [for best Catalan footballer of the year] is from last year, and last year I was already involved with Davis, and this year will be the same. You can complement things.

"And regardless of that, the love for this [Barcelona] shirt and giving everything on the pitch is sacred, and it will remain so. The desire is there, and hopefully it will be a good year and we win many titles. If we win many titles, those who write this stuff now will not have anything to do with it.

"I'll keep going and enjoy it, the more years the better. The day that, for whatever reason, I cannot play for Barca, I will leave. But every day I go to Camp Nou I am fulfilling a dream. If my legs and head permit it, I will continue."

Pique recently said that his "last team will be Barca," and although he hopes to make it to the end of his contract in 2022, he will "have no problem leaving earlier" if his level drops.

The Spaniard is in the latter stages of his illustrious career, but he remains a key part of Ernesto Valverde's first team at the Camp Nou.

In 2019-20, he he has started 13 of Barca's 14 La Liga games, playing 1,163 minutes, more than any other outfield player.

In Sunday's 1-0 win at Atletico Madrid, Pique was replaced seven minutes from time by Samuel Umtiti before Lionel Messi's stunning late winner, which put Barca back to the top of the La Liga table.

The Blaugrana are back in action on Saturday when they host Mallorca.