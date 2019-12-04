Bowl Games Schedule 2019-20 Dates, Live-Stream Info and Predictions

Chris Gardner/Getty Images

Ask Santa for some beers and snacks because the college football bowl games are arriving and you'll need as much sustenance as possible to keep up with all 39 FBS bowl games ahead of the National Championship game.

As the month changed to December, the four teams atop the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings stayed the same. At the head of the pack for the fourth-straight week, Ohio State, LSU, Clemson and Georgia seem to have locked into the Peach and Fiesta bowl playoff semifinals. But, with Utah gradually climbing up to No. 5 over the past three weeks, there's still a chance for change on Selection Sunday.

Counting out the entire pack, there are 79 teams still eligible to play in bowl games. With 39 bowls to play, that means one of the five 6-6 teams (Florida International, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Ohio and Toledo) will miss the cut.

While the committee has been kind enough to accommodate travel plans by announcing that Buffalo and Charlotte will be locked into the Bahamas Bowl ahead of time, the rest of the selections remain relatively nebulous.

So that you can get your own calendars sorted, here are the dates for the 2019-20 bowl games and their streaming options, followed by our predictions for the team to miss the cut and the two teams to finish in the National Championship.

2019-20 Bowl Schedule

All times ET

Friday, December 20, 2019

Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl (2 p.m., ESPN)

Frisco Bowl (7:30 p.m., ESPN 2)

Saturday, December 21

Celebration Bowl (12 p.m., ABC)

New Mexico Bowl (2 p.m., ESPN)

Cure Bowl (2:30 p.m., CBSSN)

Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Camellia Bowl (5:30 p.m., ESPN)

Las Vegas Bowl (7:30 p.m., ABC)

New Orleans Bowl (9 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Monday, December 23

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl (2:30 p.m., ESPN)

Tuesday, December 24

Hawai'i Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN)

Thursday, December 26

Independence Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN)

Friday, December 27

Military Bowl (12 p.m., ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl (3:20 p.m., ESPN)

Texas Bowl (6:45 p.m., ESPN)

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl (8 p.m., Fox Sports 1)

Cheez-It Bowl (10:15 p.m., ESPN)

Saturday, December 28 2019

Camping World Bowl (12 p.m., ABC)

Cotton Bowl Classic (12 p.m., ESPN)

Fiesta Bowl: Playoff Semifinal (4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)

Peach Bowl: Playoff Semifinal (4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)

Monday, December 30

First Responder Bowl (12:30, ESPN)

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN)

Redbox Bowl (4 p.m., FOX)

Orange Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN)

Tuesday, December 31

Belk Bowl (12 p.m., ESPN)

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl (2 p.m., CBS)

Liberty Bowl (3:45 p.m., ESPN)

Arizona Bowl (4:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

Alamo Bowl (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Wednesday, January 1, 2020

Citrus Bowl (1 p.m., ABC)

Outback Bowl (1 p.m., ESPN)

Rose Bowl Game (5 p.m., ESPN)

Sugar Bowl (8:45 p.m., ESPN)

Thursday, January 2

Birmingham Bowl (3 p.m., ESPN)

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN)

Friday, January 3

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Saturday, January 4

Armed Forces Bowl (11:30 a.m., ESPN)

Monday, January 6

LendingTree Bowl (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Monday, January 13

College Football Playoff National Championship (8 p.m., ESPN)

Predictions

FIU Does Not Make it Through

Florida International has not had an inspiring season. It does have six wins, but three have come against 1-11 teams and one was against the FCS' New Hampshire. None of the other four teams vying for the last bowl spot have aroused awe, either, but they have at least competed with one another and shown signs of life.

Toledo beat Kent State by two and Eastern Michigan by three. Kent State beat Eastern Michigan by eight. Ohio beat Kent State by seven. FIU has a better record among this mediocre five than Eastern Michigan does, but wins over putrid teams isn't monumentally better than single-digit losses to decent competition.

Eastern Michigan's strength of record was 20.7 this season, per ESPN. By comparison, FIU's is listed at 19.9. Both teams have the same record, but Eastern Michigan's is more impressive and more deserving of a bowl spot.

Atypically, Utah Fills the Peach Bowl—Not Georgia

It would have been perfect. A school from the Peach State reaching the Peach Bowl for the first time since Georgia Tech in 2008. But, despite an 11-1 record and a place in the top four over the past four weeks, Georgia is likely to lose its spot in the Peach Bowl semifinals.

The top three feel fairly cemented. Ohio State (No. 1) is likely to defeat Wisconsin (No. 8) on Saturday, Clemson (No. 3) is likely to defeat Virginia (No. 23) and LSU (No. 2) is likely to win their Saturday matchup, too—unfortunately for its opponent, Georgia (No. 4).

If Ohio State or Clemson lose, then this busts open. But, if they don't and Georgia loses to a blistering LSU team that is averaging 52.5 points per game over its last four, then one of Utah (No. 5), Oklahoma (No. 6) and Baylor (No. 7) is primed to sweep into the semifinals. Steadily climbing the rankings over the past month, Utah has built momentum and should get into the Peach Bowl with a dominant win over Oregon (No. 13) if Georgia loses.

If Utah also loses, then the winner of Oklahoma and Baylor's Saturday matchup is likely to jump into the top four—even if that victory is predictably narrow. Most likely, though, is that Georgia loses and Utah's win over Oregon is convincing enough to tilt the scale in its favor to earn a matchup with Ohio State in the Peach Bowl semifinals.