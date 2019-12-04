Bournemouth's Eddie Howe Brands Arsenal, Everton Speculation 'Nonsense'

Jack Thomas/Getty Images

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe described recent rumours linking him with Arsenal and Everton "nonsense" after his side's 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Tuesday.

The Guardian's Nick Ames, Jacob Steinberg and David Hytner reported Howe and the likes of Mikel Arteta, Carlo Ancelotti and Massimiliano Allegri are candidates to be Unai Emery's successor at the Emirates Stadium if interim Gunners boss Freddie Ljungberg does not get the job on a permanent basis.

Meanwhile, with Marco Silva seemingly on borrowed time at Goodison Park, the Englishman is Everton's No. 1 target to replace the Portuguese should he be dismissed, per the Mirror's John Richardson.

Bournemouth lost their fourth Premier League game on the bounce at Selhurst Park on Tuesday.

Despite Mamadou Sakho's red card in the 19th minute, the Cherries were unable to break Palace down, and Jeffrey Schlupp won all three points for the Eagles with his 76th-minute goal.

Speaking to Amazon Prime (h/t MailOnline's James Ayles) after the defeat, Howe said he has no intention of leaving the role he has held since 2012:

"The speculation is nonsense, I am here standing as Bournemouth manager, very proud to do so from the day I took the job. That cannot get in the way of what is happening right now. I live my days for the club and everything I do is for the club, and that will never change."

Howe, 42, led Bournemouth to promotion from League One to the Championship in 2012-13.

In 2014-15, he then guided the club to the Premier League for the first time, and they have stayed there ever since, finishing 16th, ninth, 12th and 14th.

After Tuesday's loss, Bournemouth are now down in 12th after 15 games of 2019-20.

They are only four points clear of the relegation zone, but Howe's side have had their dalliances with the drop zone in previous seasons before eventually finishing clear.

Howe continuing at Bournemouth will likely be key to them surviving another season in the Premier League, and it will be a big boost for club that he is committed to staying.

Meanwhile, Everton and Arsenal will have to look elsewhere if they want a new permanent manager.