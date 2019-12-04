Jose Mourinho Rules out Bruno Fernandes as Potential Tottenham Signing

ANP Sport/Getty Images

Jose Mourinho has said Tottenham Hotspur will not pursue the signing of Sporting Lisbon's Bruno Fernandes because he is a "player of a level and value that is not for us."

Spurs were one of a number of clubs linked with the Portugal international back in the summer, and their bid of €45 million (£40 million) plus €20 million in bonuses was the "only serious offer," according to Sporting president Frederico Varandas

The 25-year-old subsequently stayed put at Sporting and has since penned a new contract at the Portuguese club that runs to 2023 and includes a €100 million (£85 million) release clause.

Mourinho has now hinted that Fernandes, 25, is no longer a realistic target for Spurs, per Sport TV (h/t Jack Bezants of MailOnline):

"We are not a club that is going to make big transfers in the market, nor is it going towards players who are already developed or at a certain level of expectation, also economically. I would definitely say no because Bruno is a player of a level and value that is not for us."

Fernandes enjoyed a stunning 2018-19 campaign in which he netted 20 goals and provided 13 assists in 33 appearances in the Portuguese top flight.

He has picked up in 2019-20 where he left off last term, combining for 10 goals and nine assists in 16 appearances in Liga NOS and the UEFA Europa League:

His impeccable performance recently against PSV Eindhoven was indicative of a player performing at the top of his game:

With every passing game, Fernandes becomes more attractive to sides like Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, who were all also linked with him last summer, according to Goal.

Unlike Spurs, all three of those clubs could likely afford to pay the Portuguese playmaker's release clause.

Big-money transfers rarely happen in January, so Fernandes should remain at Sporting for the remainder of the season,

But if he maintains his current form, there will surely be more interest in him again at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.