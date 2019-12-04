Bronny James Starts, Zaire Wade Out as Sierra Canyon Routs Granada Hills Charter

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

BJ Boston led Sierra Canyon with 25 points in an 87-35 victory over Granada Hills Charter on Tuesday in Chatsworth, California.

Sierra Canyon played its first home game of the year after three matchups in the San Diego Tip-Off Challenge and one in the Thanksgiving Hoopfest (Duncanville, Texas).

Terren Frank added 17 points for the 5-0 Trailblazers, who are ranked third in MaxPreps' boys high school basketball rankings.

Boston, who is Sierra Canyon's leading scorer, was excellent once again with 17 points and five rebounds at the half, per Tarek Fattal of the Los Angeles Daily News.

Frank scored 13 of his 17 in the first two quarters, including this dunk:

LeBron James Jr. (known as Bronny James) made his first career start for Sierra Canyon in place of Zaire Wade, who is injured, per Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times.

The freshman made an early impact, converting on an alley-oop pass from Boston for an 8-0 lead:

James quickly returned the favor, dishing a pass to Boston for a quick two and a 10-0 advantage:

The Boston-James connection worked all night, with another two examples below:

Sierra Canyon took a 49-15 halftime lead and held a 74-24 edge after the third quarter, per Fattal.

The Trailblazers sent the sold-out home on a happy note, and Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley even took in the action.

Sierra Canyon will now face Santa Clarita Christian on Wednesday at Cal-State Northridge.