Jets LB C.J. Mosley to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery on Groin Injury

The New York Jets' season is effectively over at 4-8, but linebacker C.J. Mosley's 2019 campaign has officially ended.

Jets head coach Adam Gase confirmed on ESPN's The Michael Kay Show (h/t Rich Cimini) Tuesday evening that Mosley has been placed on injured reserve and will undergo season-ending surgery on his groin.

The 27-year-old Pro Bowler played in just two games this season. He injured his groin in the Jets' regular-season opener and then made one more appearance in Week 7 against the New England Patriots.

The Jets claimed defensive back Bennett Jackson from waivers in a corresponding move.

As recently as Nov. 22, Mosley told ESPN's Rich Cimini that he was "trying to do everything can to avoid surgery and play. Worst-case scenario: I'll have to get surgery if next week doesn't go well."

Given Tuesday's news, we can guess how that week must have gone.

The Jets signed Mosley to a five-year, $85 million contract in March. He spent his first five seasons with the Ravens after they drafted him 17th overall in 2014 out of Alabama. This season is the first that Mosley has played in fewer than 14 regular-season games, having played in all 16 three times.

Prior to this season, according to the Jets' official website, Mosley and Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly were the only two NFL players with 500 tackles, eight sacks and eight interceptions since 2014.

In April, Mosley told NorthJersey.com's Andy Vasquez about his decision to sign with the Jets:

"(Head coach Adam Gase) was very excited when I talked to him about being the new coach of the team and building a winner. He wanted me to be the centerpiece of the defense to kind of have a leadership role on and off the field. So I feel like my five years in Baltimore kind of put me in this position to be a leader on and off the field and I’m excited to start this new journey."

Things have not shaken out that way for the Jets this season.

The latest disappointment in New York came Sunday when the Jets fell 22-6 to the previously winless Cincinnati Bengals.