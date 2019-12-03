Mets Trade Rumors: NY Considering Moving Jeurys Familia, Jed Lowrie Contracts

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The New York Mets have weighed possibly trading Jed Lowrie or Jeurys Familia to help trim payroll this offseason, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Rosenthal reported the Mets would consider including Dom Smith in the deal to attract possible suitors.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Monday the team has "limited room in budget" and thus would need to shed money in order to make any marquee free-agent signings:

According to Spotrac, the Mets are $11.5 million under the luxury tax, which is likely one reason why they're attempting to improve their spending flexibility.

SNY's Andy Martino ruled out the likelihood New York re-signs Zack Wheeler:

Moving Lowrie or Familia won't be easy, so Smith or another talented young player will likely be a necessity to help facilitate an agreement.

Lowrie was limited to nine games for the Mets in 2019 after signing a two-year, $20 million deal. Although he was an All-Star, his age (35) and injury troubles last season depress his value as a trade asset.

Familia, meanwhile, posted the second-worst WAR (minus-0.2) of his MLB career, per FanGraphs. He averaged 6.30 walks per nine innings in his 66 appearances and posted a 4.88 FIP. He also carries a heavier financial burden than Lowrie, with $22 million coming his way between 2020 and 2021.

The obvious question is whether the Mets should use Smith in what's effectively a salary dump.

Smith batted .282 and slugged .525 with 11 home runs and 25 RBI in 89 games in 2019. He's not due for free agency until 2025 as well.

The 24-year-old has spent time in left field but fits better as a first baseman, which creates a problem for the Mets since National League Rookie of the Year Pete Alonso is their long-term answer at first.

A rebuilding team would be smart to capitalize on New York's desperation and look to acquire Smith.