Multiple Georgetown Players Accused of Sexual Harassment, Assault, Burglary

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Three Georgetown players were served with restraining orders in connection to allegations of sexual harassment, assault and burglary, according to College Basketball Talk's Rob Dauster.

Citing court documents, Dauster reported a Georgetown student said Myron Gardner sexually harassed and assaulted her on Sept. 15. The student also said Gardner, Josh LeBlanc and Galen Alexander burglarized her home one day later.

She filed reports with campus authorities at Georgetown and Washington, D.C., police. CBSSports.com's Matt Norlander and Kyle Boone wrote that "those actions allegedly led to Gardner, LeBlanc and Alexander to harass and threaten the accuser."

Dauster reported she was granted a temporary restraining order Nov. 12.

Georgetown released a statement on the matter, per ESPN's Jeff Borzello:

"Georgetown takes student conduct issues very seriously and ensures that they are investigated thoroughly. While we are not able to comment on specific cases, we have processes for investigating and adjudicating alleged violations of our student code that are fair to both parties. We encourage any student who has a concern to be in contact with the Georgetown University Police Department of the Office of Student Conduct."

Questions initially arose when the Hoyas announced Monday that LeBlanc and James Akinjo were no longer members of the team for the rest of the 2019-20 season.

According to Dauster, the student's roommate also filed a separate restraining order against LeBlanc and Alexander on Nov. 5 and was granted a preliminary injunction Nov. 20. Her earlier complaint outlined allegations against LeBlanc, per Borzello:

"In response to an alleged burglary that I believe Joshua LeBlanc committed against me on September 16, 2019, Joshua threatened bodily harm against myself and my roommate. He continued to threaten me verbally and via text message in the following week."

Georgetown opened the regular season Nov. 6 with a win over Mount St. Mary's. LeBlanc was absent for the game but Alexander and Gardner were in the lineup. Alexander has played in all seven of the Hoyas' games, while LeBlanc and Gardner have made six appearances.