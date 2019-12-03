Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: Position-by-Position Breakdown

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Deep breath, folks.

After a 2019 NFL season full of twists and turns—many authored by electric Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson—the fantasy football playoffs are here. Or maybe they've started already in your league.

Either way, the stakes are sky-high, as is the importance of acing your roster management. Thankfully, we're here to help with our Week 14 top-10 rankings at each position.

Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings

Quarterback

1. Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

2. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots

4. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs. Washington Redskins

5. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans vs. Denver Broncos

6. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers

7. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals

8. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions

9. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants

10. Tom Brady, New England Patriots vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Lamar Jackson just took a DNA test; turns out he's 100 percent matchup-proof.

In two of his last five games, he's faced the Patriots and 49ers, the first- and second-stingiest defenses against fantasy quarterbacks, per Yahoo Sports. While each relatively bottled up his throwing, he used his legs to break them down, totaling 162 rushing yards and three rushing scores over the two contests.

He's the most potent force in fantasy football, and he'll look the part again this week, even as he draws a Bills defense allowing the third-fewest points to the position.

Last season, that one-man army was Patrick Mahomes, but the reigning MVP has struggled to replicate that success. He can still be a wizard with the football (20 passing touchdowns against just two interceptions), but his statistical outbursts have been sporadic.

Still, we wouldn't recommend abandoning him now. While the Pats might seem like the proverbial immovable object, they've seen both Jackson and Deshaun Watson go for 28-plus fantasy points against them in two of their last four tilts.

Running Back

1. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

2. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions

3. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals

4. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Chargers

5. Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders vs. Tennessee Titans

6. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears

7. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans at Oakland Raiders

8. Le'Veon Bell, New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins

9. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

10. Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars

Want to know how absurd Christian McCaffrey has been this season?

The Associated Press recap (h/t ESPN) from the Panthers' 29-21 loss to the Redskins on Sunday mentioned how Washington "neutralized" McCaffrey. He had 21 touches for 102 scrimmage yards in that game.

And the recap wasn't wrong; that qualifies as neutralizing the dual-threat running back. It was his third-lowest yardage output of the season and only the third time he failed to find the end zone. Don't expect a repeat "dud" when gets an Atlanta defense he shredded for 191 yards just three weeks back.

Elsewhere, Saquon Barkley seemed to finally get back on track while recording his first 100-scrimmage-yard effort since Week 8. But it did come against the Packers, who allow the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs. And it didn't snap his scoring drought, which has now stretched to four games.

There's no way you're sitting Barkley—and we're not recommending that—but it's best to temper expectations. The Eagles surrender the ninth-fewest points to the position. He could still help your team win this weekend, but don't rely on him to anchor your squad.

Wide Receiver

1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers vs. Washington Redskins

2. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers

3. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers

4. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans vs. Denver Broncos

5. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

6. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots vs. Kansas City Chiefs

7. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots

8. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos at Houston Texans

9. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Indianapolis Colts

10. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

If you're rostering Julio Jones and reading this article, congratulations! That means you're probably still alive despite the superstar wideout being sidelined for Week 13.

Oh, and here's some overdue good news: Jones is "trending upward in terms of his availability" for Week 14, Falcons coach Dan Quinn told reporters.

Jones hasn't quite been himself this season, as he's only cleared 100 yards four times and hasn't scored since Week 3. But he's almost always good for a ton of targets and catches, and he'll get a top-10 fantasy matchup this week.

The outlook is murkier on the T.Y. Hilton front, which is a huge bummer considering how juicy this matchup could be. No team allows more fantasy production to wide receivers than Tampa Bay, which ranks 31st in passing yards against and tied for 29th in passing touchdowns allowed.

Hilton has only played once since the start of November, and the latest update from coach Frank Reich is merely "hopeful he'll return this season." In other words, it seems more likely than not that Hilton is out of your Week 14 lineup, but again, the matchup is so great he's worth a mention (and a top-10 ranking) if he's able to see the field.

Tight End

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints

2. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars

3. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots

4. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants

5. Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers

6. Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh Steelers at Arizona Cardinals

7. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

8. Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders vs. Tennessee Titans

9. Ryan Griffin, New York Giants vs. Miami Dolphins

10. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants

The only thing capable of slowing Austin Hooper this season is the knee injury that's kept him out of the last three weeks. But his return to the practice field Monday clears the runway for him to rise back up the tight end ranks.

During a down season for the position, Hooper had been one of the bright spots. Prior to the injury, he'd gone four straight games with a score. For the year, he's had at least a touchdown or six receptions for 56 yards in all but one of his outings.

He's a TE1 when healthy, even in a tricky matchup with the Panthers.

Speaking of matchups, they don't get more favorable for tight ends than the Cardinals, hence the perhaps surprisingly lofty ranking for Vance McDonald.

He's had mostly a quiet season, but everyone seems to make noise against Arizona. This Sunday, the Rams' Tyler Higbee became the 11th different tight end to score on this defense.

Kicker

1. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

2. Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks

3. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots

4. Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers

5. Dan Bailey, Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions

6. Michael Badgley, Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars

7. Joey Slye, Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

8. Daniel Carlson, Oakland Raiders vs. Tennessee Titans

9. Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

10. Mason Crosby, Green Bay Packers vs. Washington Redskins

Defense/Special Teams

1. Pittsburgh Steelers at Arizona Cardinals

2. Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants

3. New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins

4. Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

5. Green Bay Packers vs. Washington Redskins

6. Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions

7. Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals

8. Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

9. San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints

10. Houston Texans vs. Denver Broncos