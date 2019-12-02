Hero Shot at Baha Mar 2019: Tiger Woods Outduels Jordan Spieth in Final

TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/Getty Images

Before some of the world's best golfers teed off Wednesday to begin the Hero World Challenge, they participated in the Hero Shot at Baha Mar in the Bahamas.

Tiger Woods took down Jordan Spieth in the final. Trailing Spieth by 100 points, Woods hit the bullseye to earn 500 points and the victory.

Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Henrik Stenson and Gary Woodland also competed in the event. Stationed 100 yards away from the target area, the golfers received 100, 200 and 500 points based on how close to the bullseye they landed their shots.

Woods took down DeChambeau in his opening-round matchup, while Spieth downed Woodland. That set up a three-way semifinal between Woods, Spieth and Stenson.

Stenson opened with 800 points. Spieth put him on the bubble with 900 points as Woods stepped to the tee last. His 900 points sent Stenson packing to set up a star-studded final.

Spieth collected a solid tally, but Woods, the Hero World Challenge host, wasn't going to be denied.

Some of the golfers playing in the tournament will have a quick turnaround before the Presidents Cup, which begins Dec. 9 at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia. Following his victory, Woods said he plans on reminding some of his colleagues about his win Monday:

The Hero World Challenge will be Woods' first event since the Zozo Championship in Japan in October. Given his prominent role in the tournament, the 15-time major champion has become a mainstay in the field, appearing in the last three editions.

Woods is looking to improve upon his 17th-place finish in the Bahamas a year ago.