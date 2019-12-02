Report: Josh Shaw Bet on Cardinals Game as Part of Parlay Leading to Suspension

Matt York/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals defensive back Josh Shaw was suspended through the 2020 season for betting on NFL games, and David Purdum of ESPN reported Monday a three-team parlay that included the Cardinals led to the suspension.

Sources told Purdum that Shaw, who signed with the Cardinals in March but has yet to play with the team after going on injured reserve in August, made the bet on Nov. 10 at the Caesars sportsbook in Las Vegas. The reportedly losing bet "was on the second halves of three Week 10 games ... and included the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who were leading the Cardinals 17-13 at halftime," sources told Purdum.

The NFL said they didn't find any evidence that Shaw's bets compromised any games he wagered on and he didn't have inside information when placing said bets. Purdum added, "Parlay bets, because they require multiple correct picks, typically have not been associated with point-shaving or game-fixing schemes."

Shaw has been away from the Cardinals this season due to his shoulder injury.

NFL employees are not permitted to bet on NFL games, and sportsbooks are required to "'take reasonable steps' to avoid accepting or paying any wagers made by or on behalf of an official, owner, coach or a participant or team in the event involved with the bet," per that report.

That led to Caesars contacting the Nevada State Gaming Control Board and the NFL in November. Shaw listed himself as a "professional football player" on his betting account.

Roger Goodell spoke about the suspension on Friday, per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN:

"The continued success of the NFL depends directly on each of us doing everything necessary to safeguard the integrity of the game and the reputations of all who participate in the league. At the core of this responsibility is the longstanding principle that betting on NFL games, or on any element of a game, puts at risk the integrity of the game, damages public confidence in the NFL and is forbidden under all circumstances."

The 27-year-old Shaw has played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his four-year career, registering 108 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery. His suspension isn't the first time his been in the news for controversial reasons:

Shaw will be eligible to apply for reinstatement in Feb. 2021.