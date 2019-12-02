Ex-WWE Star Alberto del Rio: Tito Ortiz 'Will Have to Retire' After Their Fight

Mel Evans/Associated Press

Alberto Del Rio is confident heading into Saturday's match against Tito Ortiz despite it being his first MMA match since 2010.

"[I'm] ready to end his career because he's going to have to retire after this fight," he said on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show Monday.

Ortiz already announced his retirement last November but re-emerged after signing a multi-fight deal with Combate Americas.

Del Rio had a 9-5 record during his professional MMA career but is better known for his spell in professional wrestling, including his time as a WWE champion.

The 42-year-old will return to the Octagon for one night only in Hidalgo, Texas, against one of the most well-known fighters in UFC history.

"I keep saying this—I'm doing it for the right reasons," he previously said, per Damon Martin of MMA Fighting. "...I have a lot of Mexicans and Latinos looking up to me and me being a role model after all these years. I want to continue inspiring people in Latin America or Mexico or anywhere around the world."

Of course, competing in a pay-per-view fight and actually winning are two different things.

Ortiz isn't quite as dominant as he was early in his career when he was the UFC light heavyweight champion, but the 44-year-old has fared well recently with wins over Chael Sonnen and Chuck Liddell in the past two years.

A Del Rio win would be a significant upset, but he believes he can defeat the UFC Hall of Famer and put an end to Ortiz' illustrious career.