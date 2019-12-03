Premier League Week 15 Fixtures: EPL TV Schedule and Live-Stream Info

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Week 15 of the Premier League brings some exciting fixtures, with Liverpool facing Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield, while Jose Mourinho takes his Tottenham Hotspur side to former club Manchester United.

Champions Manchester City head to Turf Moor to take on Burnley, Chelsea are at home to Aston Villa, and Leicester City continue their title push against managerless Watford at the King Power Stadium.

Elsewhere, Freddie Ljungberg goes in search of his first win as interim Arsenal boss against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium, and there's a big clash at the bottom between Southampton and Norwich City.

Tuesday, December 3

Crystal Palace vs. Bournemouth, 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime Video, NBC Sports Gold)



Burnley vs. Manchester City, 8:15 p.m. GMT/3:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime Video, NBCSN)

Wednesday, December 4

Chelsea vs. Aston Villa, 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime Video, NBC Sports Gold)

Leicester City vs. Watford, 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime Video, NBC Sports Gold)

Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime Video, NBCSN)

Southampton vs. Norwich City, 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime Video, NBC Sports Gold)

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. West Ham United, 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime Video, NBC Sports Gold)

Liverpool vs. Everton, 8:15 p.m. GMT/3:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime Video, NBC Sports Gold)

Thursday, December 5

Sheffield United vs. Newcastle United, 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime Video, NBC Sports Gold)

Arsenal vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, 8:15 p.m. GMT/3:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime Video, NBCSN)

Liverpool vs. Everton

Liverpool remain unbeaten after 14 games in the Premier League, while local rivals Everton are struggling at the wrong end of the table and are just two points off the drop zone.

Jurgen Klopp's side will have to cope without first-choice goalkeeper Alisson for Wednesday's match. The Brazil international was sent off for handball against Brighton on Saturday and will be replaced by Adrian:

The Spaniard put in a nervy performance as a substitute against the Seagulls. He conceded a goal to Lewis Dunk and almost fumbled a header from Pascal Gross over his goal line.

Liverpool still ran out 2-1 winners, but the result means they are still to keep a clean sheet at Anfield in the Premier League this season.

However, the Reds have been prolific at the other end of the pitch, however, which spells bad news for Everton. They have netted 32 goals in their 14 league games and have become lethal from set pieces:

Victory for Liverpool could be the end of the road for Everton manager Marco Silva. The 42-year-old is "on the brink of losing his job" after Sunday's defeat to Leicester, according to Jason Burt at the Daily Telegraph.

The Toffees would love nothing more than to damage Liverpool's title bid by inflicting a first league defeat of the season on their rivals, but they have managed only one win on their travels in the league this season and have not won at Anfield since 1999.

Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Mourinho takes Spurs to Old Trafford on Wednesday on the back of three straight victories since replacing Mauricio Pochettino in the dugout.

The 56-year-old has guided Spurs past West Ham United, Olympiakos and Bournemouth, which has breathed life into the club's season and fired them into fifth place in the table:

The Portuguese has also revitalised midfielder Dele Alli. The England international has three goals and an assist in his last three games and earned praise from his new manager:

Mourinho was sacked as United boss in December 2018 after some disappointing results and replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Norwegian impressed in the role on an interim basis and was handed the job permanently in March.

However, he has endured a difficult campaign and comes into the match under pressure:

The Red Devils head into the match on the back of a three-game winless run and take on Manchester City after Wednesday's clash against Spurs.

Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette believes defeat in both of those games could spell the end for Solskjaer:

Mourinho would love to inflict more misery on his former team and take all three points from Old Trafford, but Manchester United have been better in the big games this season.

Solskjaer's men have drawn with Liverpool and Arsenal and beaten Chelsea, and they could have key midfielders Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay available again after injury, per Liam Prenderville at the Mirror.