Tom Brady Praises 'Pretty Spectacular' Patrick Mahomes Ahead of Chiefs-Patriots

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The New England Patriots will host Week 14's main event when quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs come to town Sunday.

Pats quarterback Tom Brady spoke about the reigning NFL MVP on his weekly spot on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show on Monday when asked whether the signal-caller is the best young quarterback he's seen in the past 10 years.

"He's pretty spectacular. I think very highly of him and his skill set, and he's a very good player. They have a very good team and a very good offense. They have very dynamic receivers—one of the best groups in the league. They've got one of the best tight ends in the league, they have some great running backs, and Patrick distributes the ball to all of them, and it makes it very hard to defend when you have a lot of players you can get the ball too."

The Pats-Chiefs tilt is a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game, which New England won 37-31 in overtime.

The two teams have a habit of playing high-scoring games, with the Patriots beating the Chiefs 43-40 at home last season. Kansas City won the 2017 season opener 42-27, also on the Pats' turf.

There's reason to believe this game can follow suit, even with the Pats sporting the league's No. 1 scoring defense.

Mahomes isn't putting up the otherworldly numbers he did in 2018 (50 touchdown passes, 9.6 adjusted yards per attempt), but he has still dominated to the tune of 20 touchdowns, 9.4 AY/A and just two interceptions in 10 games. The Chiefs offense also ranks third in the league at 29.0 points per game.

"It's a big challenge for our defense," Brady said. "And offensively, we're going to have to play a great game. We're going to have to take advantage of our scoring opportunities and keep from turning the ball over and see if we can go out there and beat a very good team at home."

Mahomes has helped lead Kansas City to an 8-4 record and a two-game lead over the Oakland Raiders in the AFC West. The Chiefs will roll into New England off the high of a 40-9 win over Oakland, where Kansas City led 31-0 in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, the Pats just lost to the Houston Texans 28-22 in a game that was not as close as the score indicated. New England trailed 14-3 at halftime and 28-9 in the fourth quarter before scoring two touchdowns in the final four minutes.

Brady threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns but completed just 24 of 47 passes and threw an interception. Much of his production came in the fourth quarter, with the Texans in control.

New England is still fifth at 26.8 points per game, but the Pats' special teams and defense have accounted for six touchdowns. New England's scoring mark is its lowest since 2009.

Brady spoke after the Texans game about the offense:

"We're battling, trying as hard as we can, and hopefully we can make enough plays and be the best we can be. It all remains to be seen. You can make a bunch of predictions, but that's not what it's about. It's about going out and doing it. A lot of guys made some plays. We'll try to build on it and try to do better next week."

Despite the team's offensive struggles, the 10-2 Pats are tied for first with the Baltimore Ravens atop the AFC. However, Baltimore does hold the tiebreaker by virtue of a 37-20 win over New England.

Game time versus Kansas City is Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.