Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay to Face Late Tests Before Manchester United vs Spurs

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay will be given late fitness tests before Manchester United's clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

Both players have been out with ankle injuries, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping at least one of them will be involved against Spurs.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, the manager said of the pair's chances of playing: "Still got two days. We need to look at everyone here as well, let's see, hopefully we can see one of them on the pitch, but they're working hard behind the scenes."

McTominay has not featured in United's three games since the international break. In those, they've drawn with Sheffield United and Aston Villa in the Premier League either side of a defeat at Astana in the UEFA Europa League.

Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette felt United were missing the Scot in the 3-3 draw with Sheffield United:

As for Pogba, he has only played twice since August as a result of his ankle problem. The Frenchman contributed 16 goals and 11 assists last season, so his absence has also been keenly felt at Old Trafford.

United failed to impress on Sunday as they drew 2-2 at home to Villa:

Luckhurst took issue with Solskjaer's selections in the game:

Juan Mata was brought in to face Villa, replacing Phil Jones in the Red Devils lineup from the draw at Bramall Lane.

The 31-year-old has been a creative force throughout his career, but he has produced just two assists for United in 2019.

Pogba's return will give the team more creativity, and when he and McTominay are back, Solskjaer will have more options.

Former United boss Jose Mourinho has won his first three games in charge of Tottenham—albeit having conceded twice in each fixture—so United will need to improve if they're to get anything out of Wednesday's game.