Deshaun Watson on Beating Patriots: Had to at Least Get One Win on Tom Brady

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson notched his first career win over the New England Patriots Sunday night, topping the reigning champions 28-22.

Watson was previously 0-2 against New England since Houston drafted him 12th overall in 2017. Texans head coach Bill O'Brien, hired by Houston in 2014, also got his first win over his former team. O'Brien had served in various coaching roles in New England from 2007 to 2011.

The victory held a little more significance to Watson, who told NBC's Michele Tafoya he was happy to "at least get one" over Patriots quarterback Tom Brady before the 42-year-old retires:

Watson finished the evening with 234 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions as a passer. The 24-year-old also caught his first career touchdown pass when All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins pitched him a six-yard pass on a run-pass option play in the fourth quarter:

Watson's touchdown catch gave Houston a 28-9 lead over New England, but it turned out that the Texans needed all four of his scores to outlast the Patriots.

Brady answered Watson's touchdown catch with two touchdown passes down the stretch to give Houston a scare. The Texans secured the win when New England's onside kick attempt failed with 50 seconds remaining in regulation.

"That's my role model," Watson said of Brady at his postgame press conference. "A guy that's been doing it forever."

The result was major in terms of the AFC playoff picture. By losing, New England relinquished the conference's top overall seed to the 10-2 Baltimore Ravens. Meanwhile, Houston improved to 8-4 on the year and upheld its AFC South lead.

While Watson got his signature win over Brady, he and the Texans still have work to do to totally unseat the Patriots in the AFC.