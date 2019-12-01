Jaguars' Nick Foles Benched for Gardner Minshew After 3 Turnovers vs. Buccaneers

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars turned to Gardner Minshew II after falling behind 25-0 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at halftime.

Nick Foles started and went 7-of-14 for 93 yards and one interception through the first half. He also lost two fumbles.

This is Minshew's first appearance since Jacksonville's 26-3 defeat to the Houston Texans in Week 9.

Minshew's demotion coincided with Foles' return from a broken collarbone ahead of a Week 11 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.

Jacksonville had dropped three of its last five games heading into its Week 10 bye, so the team was clearly banking on Foles to turn things around. Instead, the Jags appear headed for their third straight defeat—a stretch in which Foles threw for 661 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

It's still too early to draw any definitive conclusions, but the four-year, $88 million contract the Jaguars offered to Foles is looking like a huge mistake.

The 30-year-old isn't even one full season into his time with the team before questions are now being asked as to his long-term future.

Minshew thriving as the starter with Foles injured was one thing. Benching a healthy Foles gives the impression the coaching staff believes Minshew is the better option.

Regardless of whether that's true, the Jaguars will have a massive dilemma this offseason.

Parting ways with Foles altogether is probably a non-starter because the cost of doing so is exorbitant. Jacksonville can either make him the NFL's highest-paid backup or roll with him as the starter having already shown a lack of confidence in his abilities.