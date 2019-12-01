ForZe's Top Plays, Prize Money from 2019 DreamHack Winter

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

DreamHack has it all, and 2019’s DreamHack Winter in Jonkoping, Sweden was no exception. From Bob Ross painting sessions and lip-sync battles to Fortnite and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournaments, the four-day event was packed to the brim with cultural shenanigans and fat prize pools.

The DreamHack Open for CS:GO capped the entire event off with its finals Sunday, December 1. Early, Tricked Esport dominated Cr4zy 2-0 (with a score of 32-13) in their three-game semifinals, while forZe eked out a 2-1 (39-41) victory over GODSENT.

In what would inevitably set the tone for the finals, forZe’s almazer, the tournament MVP, pulled off a triple-kill against Tricked to help get his team closer to the big money.

That left Denmark’s Tricked against Russia’s forZe to duke it out over the top claims from the tournament’s $100,000 prize pool. And, fittingly unfazed by their narrow semifinals victory, ForZe went the distance in the finals and dominated the tiebreaker map after a close first half where they only led by one point.

After winning the first round 16-11 and losing the second 16-14, forZe jumped out in the second half of their third round against Tricked and ended up winning 16-9 for the $50,000 first-place prize purse. Tricked gets $20,000 for their efforts, and both Cr4zy and GODSENT earned $10,000 for getting into the semifinals.

While almazer gets the credit for incessantly fragging out and Jerry is known as the team’s chief communicator, FL1T, xsepower and facecrack all performed admirably for a forZe team that proved its clutch gene time and time again.