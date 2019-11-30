Bronny James, Zaire Wade Combine for 2 Points as Sierra Canyon Beats Duncanville

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

BJ Boston dropped 24 points and 10 rebounds as Sierra Canyon School defeated Duncanville High School 66-63 at Sandra Meadows Memorial Arena in Duncanville, Texas, on Saturday.

The matchup was part of a Duncanville-hosted showcase called Thanksgiving Hoopfest, which brought some of the best high school basketball talent to Texas during the holiday weekend.

Harold Yu added a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double, and Amari Bailey scored 12 points. Bailey hit one of the biggest shots of the game, a runner to give Sierra Canyon a late 63-59 edge.

Sierra Canyon led 33-25 at halftime and 52-43 entering the final quarter, but Duncanville mounted a comeback and came within one possession of the lead. However, Sierra Canyon held on down the stretch and withstood a desperation three for the tie:

All five Duncanville starters scored in double digits, led by Micah Peavy's 18. The leading scorer also had 12 boards.

Sierra Canyon won despite committing 24 turnovers. The Trailblazers were strong on the boards (48-32 edge) and forced Duncanville to shoot just 32.4 percent from the field (23-of-71).

Per Greg Riddle of the Dallas Morning News, Duncanville was the state's 6A champion (highest division) last year.

LeBron James Jr. (known as Bronny), the son of Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward LeBron James, had two points, two rebounds and an assist in 17 minutes. The freshman has been an integral part of the rotation for 4-0 Sierra Canyon, which entered Saturday ranked third in Max Preps' Xcellent 25 poll.



Zaire Wade, the son of NBA legend Dwyane Wade, was scoreless in four minutes but posted a steal, rebound and assist. He's been active on the defensive end this season, coming up with timely steals and blocks.

Sierra Canyon will play its first home game Tuesday against Granada Hills Charter in Chatsworth, California.