Heat's Dion Waiters Apologizes for Edibles Incident on Team Plane

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters apologized Saturday for a Nov. 7 incident that resulted in him getting suspended for 10 games.

Waiters released the following statement in which he apologized to the entire Heat organization and its fans:

The Heat suspended Waiters for 10 games for conduct detrimental to the team after he ingested a cannabis-infused edible on a team flight. Waiters had a negative reaction to the edible, which forced the pilot to make an emergency landing so Waiters could receive medical treatment.

Waiters' suspension ended after Friday's 122-105 win over the Golden State Warriors, meaning he is eligible to return to action when the Heat face the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Waiters was a huge part of Miami's success three seasons ago when he averaged 15.8 points, 4.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game in 46 contests. He was limited to just 30 games the following season, however, and then put up just 12.0 points, 2.8 assists and 2.6 boards per contest in 44 games last season.

Even before the plane incident, Waiters was suspended for conduct detrimental to the team earlier this season after he reportedly got into an argument with head coach Erik Spoelstra. As a result, he has not yet appeared in a game this season.

When healthy and motivated, Waiters can be a dynamic combo guard, which is why the Heat signed him to a four-year, $52 million contract in 2017. Including this season, Waiters still has two years left on the deal.

Despite that, Spoelstra may not rush to work him into the rotation. Waiters seemed likely to be on the outside looking in when the season started, and his actions have only exacerbated the issues between him and the team.

Miami is tied for third in the Eastern Conference at 13-5, and with guards Kendrick Nunn, Tyler Herro and Goran Dragic all playing well, there may not be many minutes up for grabs in the backcourt.

Given Waiters' contract status, however, the Heat may be tied to him through next season unless they decide to buy him out.