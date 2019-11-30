Video: Georgia WR George Pickens Ejected for Throwing Punches vs. Georgia Tech

John Amis/Associated Press

This may come as a surprise, but tempers flared in a game dubbed "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate."

Georgia wide receiver George Pickens was ejected from Saturday's game against Georgia Tech for throwing punches at Yellow Jackets defensive back Tre Swilling.

The Bulldogs took a 37-7 lead as Pickens and Swilling were getting into it, so his departure won't have an impact on the outcome of the game. His availability for the SEC title game against LSU is the bigger concern.

Georgia is already looking banged up heading into next week. Now it will be without Pickens for the first half when it plays the unbeaten Tigers.

Coming into Saturday's game, Pickens was second on the team in receptions (32) and receiving yards (457). Although his ejection isn't a worst-case scenario from what will be an easy victory over Georgia Tech, the job of upsetting LSU could now be a little harder for the Bulldogs.