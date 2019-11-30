Chip Kelly Rumors: Talk of HC Eyeing UCLA Exit 'Erroneous' Despite Struggles

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

UCLA head football coach Chip Kelly is reportedly not looking to leave the school on the heels of his second consecutive losing season with the Bruins.

According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, any talk of Kelly leaving UCLA is "erroneous."

Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network speculated this week that the two sides could part ways and noted that he heard earlier this year at the NFL Scouting Combine that Kelly wanted out of his contract in order to return to the NFL.

The Bruins are set to play the California Golden Bears in a rivalry game Saturday night, but since UCLA is just 4-7, it is already guaranteed a losing season.

In Kelly's first year at the helm last season, UCLA went 3-9. The Bruins are set to miss out on a bowl for the second consecutive season, marking the first time that has happened since 1989 and 1990 under Terry Donahue.

Expectations were huge for Kelly when he arrived at UCLA because of the success he enjoyed as head coach of the Pac-12 rival Oregon Ducks. In four seasons at Oregon, Kelly went 43-7 and won to Pac-12 titles. He also took the Ducks to one National Championship Game.

After leaving Oregon, Kelly went 26-21 in three seasons as the Philadelphia Eagles' head coach, including one playoff berth. He also coached the San Francisco 49ers in 2016, but he lasted just one season after a disappointing 2-14 record.

Kelly has long been known as an offensive genius thanks to the fast-paced, exciting offenses he coached at Oregon, but that has not translated to UCLA. Last season, the Bruins ranked 98th in the nation in scoring, and so far this season they are 77th.

Despite how poorly UCLA has played the past two seasons, there is some reason for optimism. Sophomore quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has shown flashes of brilliance in passing for 2,423 yards, 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Also, UCLA ranked 19th in recruiting in 2018, per 247Sports, which suggests the team's talent could start to manifest itself next season and beyond.