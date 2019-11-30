Missouri HC Barry Odom Fired After 4 Seasons with Program

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The University of Missouri has reportedly fired head football coach Barry Odom after the Tigers posted a 6-6 record during the 2019 regular season, which ended Friday with a win over Arkansas.

Gabe DeArmond of PowerMizzou reported the news Saturday, which was confirmed by Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel.

The coaching change has yet to be announced by the school.

Odom played college football for Missouri as a linebacker from 1996 to 1999 and started his collegiate coaching career as a graduate assistant with the program in 2003.

After a three-year stint at Memphis (2012-14), he returned to the Tigers as defensive coordinator in 2015 and was promoted to head coach in 2016 following the retirement of Gary Pinkel.

The 43-year-old Oklahoma native led Mizzou to a 25-25 record across four seasons, including a 13-19 mark in SEC play. The Tigers also lost their bowl game each of the past two years.

Odom said following the team's 24-14 victory over the Razorbacks that he wasn't sure what the future held with his team ruled ineligible for a bowl amid speculation about his job status.

"No idea," Odom told reporters Friday. "I'm just going to wake up in the morning and go to work."

The program's new coach will first be tasked with trying to bolster the Tigers' 2020 recruiting class, which currently ranks 12th in the 14-team SEC, per 247Sports.

Missouri could benefit from moving in a new direction, as its last double-digit-win campaign came in 2014, which also marked the last season it won a bowl game.