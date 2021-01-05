Blake Treinen, Dodgers Agree to 2-Year, $17.5M Contract with Club Option

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers and relief pitcher Blake Treinen reached an agreement Tuesday on a two-year, $17.5 million contract with a 2023 club option worth $8 million, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The Dodgers announced the move Tuesday evening:

Treinen was one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball for the Oakland Athletics in 2018. He racked up 38 saves, posted a microscopic 0.78 ERA and 0.83 WHIP and struck out 100 batters in 80.1 innings across 68 games.

The 32-year-old Kansas native couldn't replicate that success over the past two years. He landed on the injured list in June 2019 with a shoulder strain after an up-and-down start to the campaign and was replaced as the Oakland closer by Liam Hendriks, who proceeded to keep the job for the rest of the year.

Treinen's trip to the IL didn't solve his on-field woes, as he compiled a 6.14 ERA in 25 appearances following the All-Star break. The only silver lining was his still-strong strikeout numbers, as he punched out 22 hitters in 22 innings in the season's second half.

The 2018 All-Star said in August he continued to believe in his stuff despite the poor overall numbers.

"I know people looking from the outside in are probably thinking that I'm down, but I've never had any lack of confidence at any point this year," Treinen told reporters. "I know what God has blessed me with and I try to attack hitters every single day with it. It doesn't mean that I'm always my sharpest, but it doesn't dwindle my confidence."

He added: "I don't believe last year was a fluke. I don't believe the success I've had in the past was a fluke. This year, obviously, the numbers are different, but I feel like I can go out there and get any hitter out at any point."

Treinen posted a mundane 3.86 ERA in 27 games for the Dodgers last year.

In all, the South Dakota State product owns a 3.02 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 72 saves and 54 holds across 372 appearances in seven MLB seasons split between the A's, Dodgers and Washington Nationals.

Treinen represents a solid addition for the Dodgers based on his prior success. He finished each of his first five seasons with an ERA below 4.00, including three years below 2.50, which makes him a strong bounce-back candidate for 2021.