LaMelo Ball Records Back-to-Back Triple-Doubles in Loss to New Zealand Breakers

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images

LaMelo Ball continued his charge toward the 2020 NBA Draft on Saturday, although his second triple-double in as many games wasn't enough to prevent the Illawarra Hawks losing 91-79 to the New Zealand Breakers.

A difficult season for the Hawks endured when they fell back to the bottom of the National Basketball League at the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand.

Ball, 18, finished the game with 25 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in total, leading his side in each of those fields following what was a mesmerising display from the draft prospect.

Former NBL point guard-turned-analyst Corey Williams said immediately after the game that Ball's second successive triple-double proved why he deserves to be the No. 1 draft pick next year:

Ball also entered the NBL history books following Saturday's performance:

Breakers guard Sek Henry, another decisive performer on the day, was the only player who could match Ball in points contributed, while forward Brandon Ashley snatched 14 rebounds to best him in that regard.

To highlight Ball's 10 assists in the context of this game, no other player on the court recorded more than three, per FIBALiveStats.com.

The Hawks travelled to the Spark Arena having defeated Cairns Taipans in overtime last time out, but complacency appeared to take hold once more after they won two of their past three games.

Ball's talent—despite his age—isn't really in question, but Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz of ESPN (h/t Jacob Rude of USA Today) recently said some NBA teams doubt the player's work ethic.

The youngster's grit wasn't up for debate when he showed great determination to hit the basket while riding a foul in the first quarter:

Illawarra led 19-18 near the end of the first quarter, but the visiting team wilted shortly afterwards and never managed to lead again in the match, returning them to the bottom of the standings.

While he may be the standout youngster on the team, Ball's next challenge will be to back up his talent by showing leadership qualities, something coach Matt Finn hinted he needed more of in the second half:

Ball was guilty of some lapses in judgement, but his dazzling display made up for a bulk of the mistimed three-point attempts or missed steal chances (he completed one).

He scored 12 of his 25 points in the third quarter, which featured a spin play that was arguably his best manoeuvre of the game:

Ball also looked as determined as ever with some of his drives to the basket:

There's still a clear physical gap for the player to make up, with Henry dominating the teenager in a couple of in-air encounters that had a big impact.

Illawarra have a week's respite before they resume the NBL season on the road to the Brisbane Bullets on December 7, when Ball will hope to have a hand taking down the team sat sixth in the standings.