TMZ: Floyd Mayweather's Bodyguard Allegedly Punched Fan After Photo Rejection

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 29, 2019

Floyd Mayweather Jr. gestures during a news conference in Tokyo Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. Mayweather is scheduled to fight Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in a three-round exhibition match in Japan on New Year's Eve. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Eugene Hoshiko/Associated Press

A man who works at a Las Vegas mall said a member of Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s The Money Team crew punched him Wednesday after Mayweather declined to take a photo with the man. 

According to TMZ Sports, mall surveillance footage appears to show a man in a Mayweather TMT shirt punching another man multiple times.

Juan Calderon told TMZ Sports that he works at a kiosk at the mall and temporarily left his booth to ask Mayweather for a photo on behalf of his coworker. Calderon added that he felt Mayweather rejected him rudely, so he told Mayweather and his group they were "acting like d--ks."

Calderon said he refused to shake hands with one member of Mayweather's group before another member of the group punched him three to five times. Police responded to a simple battery call at the mall and Calderon later went to the hospital where a CT scan revealed no brain damage.

Sources close to Mayweather told TMZ Sports that Calderon instigated the fight.

The 42-year-old Mayweather has been retired from boxing since beating Conor McGregor in 2017, although he did face kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in a three-round boxing exhibition on Dec. 31, 2018. Mayweather won the fight by first-round TKO.

TMZ Sports reported last week that Mayweather is planning to fight twice next year with one of the bouts being a UFC crossover. Mayweather is also reportedly interested in a boxing rematch with Manny Pacquiao.

The long-awaited clash between Mayweather and Pacquiao in 2015 was a major disappointment, as Mayweather won by unanimous decision in a fight that lacked much action.

If Mayweather does return to the ring in 2020, he will be putting his perfect 50-0 professional boxing record on the line.

Related

    The title fights that made shaped the career of Carl Frampton

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    The title fights that made shaped the career of Carl Frampton

    Nick Parkinson
    via ESPN.com

    Both Gervonta Davis and Yuriokis Gamboa Expecting The Best From One Another

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Both Gervonta Davis and Yuriokis Gamboa Expecting The Best From One Another

    BoxingInsider.com
    via BoxingInsider.com

    Canelo: Mayweather 'Not Gonna Fight with Me'

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Canelo: Mayweather 'Not Gonna Fight with Me'

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    WBO strips Briedis of cruiserweight world title

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    WBO strips Briedis of cruiserweight world title

    Dan Rafael
    via ESPN.com