Cardinals' Josh Shaw Suspended Through 2020 Season for Betting on NFL Games

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 29, 2019

Arizona Cardinals' Josh Shaw runs drills during the teams' NFL football training camp, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals defensive back Josh Shaw has been suspended by the NFL for the rest of this season and all of 2020 for betting on NFL games. 

Per an official announcement from the league, the investigation found no evidence that any games were compromised by Shaw's gambling:

Shaw has the right to appeal his suspension, but he will currently be eligible to apply for reinstatement on Feb. 15, 2021. 

Per the NFL's official gambling policy released in 2018, league personnel are "prohibited from placing, soliciting, or facilitating any bet, whether directly or indirectly through a third-party, on any NFL game, practice or other event."

Shaw, 27, was a fourth-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2015. The USC alum spent three seasons with the team before being released in September 2018. He split eight games last season with the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Cardinals signed Shaw in March, but he's been on injured reserve since suffering a shoulder injury in the preseason against the Los Angeles Chargers. 

