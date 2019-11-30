Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix 2019: Start Time, Drivers, TV Schedule and More

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/Getty Images

The 2019 Formula One season will come to an end on Sunday, with the Yas Marina Circuit hosting the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have already locked up the drivers' and constructors' championship, respectively, but there are a few crucial spots still up for grabs. Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc are gunning for a third-place finish, and just a single point separates Pierre Gasly and Carlos Sainz in the battle for sixth.

Here's all you need to know about Sunday's race:

Date: Sunday, December 1

Time: 1:10 p.m. GMT/8:10 a.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports F1 (UK), ESPN 2 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), ESPN Player (U.S.)

For a full list of the drivers, visit the F1 website.

Track Guide

The Yas Marina Circuit has been in use since 2009 and was built on Yas Island outside of the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

The track has a few unique features, including a short pit straight and a passage through a hotel:

A lack of overtaking opportunities has led to some criticism for designer Hermann Tilke, who suggested in 2017 changes could be made, per Sky Sport's James Galloway. Track position and pit strategy are crucial elements, placing a heavy emphasis on qualifying.

Mercedes have dominated in Abu Dhabi, winning the last five races. Notably, Ferrari have never won at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Preview

Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas have already locked up the top two places, so the focus will likely shift to the battle for third, where Verstappen (260 points) has the edge on Leclerc (249).

The Dutchman won the last Grand Prix in Brazil, in what was one of the most spectacular races of the last decade:

Leclerc and team-mate Sebastan Vettel made contact in that race, taking each other out late. Per BBC Sport's Andrew Benson, the former gave his thoughts on the incident ahead of the Abu Dhabi GP:

Yas Marina's layout means Leclerc may have to be aggressive in his bid to finish in third place, which could lead to more incidents.

Further back, the battle for sixth place could be a tasty one, with little separating Gasly and Sainz. The Spaniard has one point to make up, but he will be in the quicker McLaren. His team has a 57-point gap over Toro Rosso in the constructors' table. Keep an eye on Alex Albon as well―he's 11 points behind Gasly but behind the wheel of the third-ranked Red Bull.

Toro Rosso sit just eight points behind Renault in the race for fifth, which will be another battle to keep an eye on. Renault have yet to score a podium this season, while Toro Rosso have two.