Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix 2019 Qualifying: Results, Times from Friday's Practice

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Valtteri Bottas topped the timesheets in first practice in Abu Dhabi on Friday as the final weekend of the 2019 Formula One season got under way.

The Mercedes driver clocked a fastest lap of one minute, 36.957 seconds at the Yas Marina Circuit to edge Red Bull's Max Verstappen into second.

World champion Lewis Hamilton was third in the morning session and Alex Albon fourth.

There was a red flag late in the session after Daniel Ricciardo's engine failure and another when Sebastian Vettel hit the barriers.

FP1 Recap

Here are the timesheets from the opening practice session:

Charles Leclerc, Bottas and Hamilton exchanged the fastest lap times early in the action, but that was as good as it got for Ferrari.

The Italian outfit have endured a mistake-ridden season that prevented them from really competing for the world championship.

And there was another from Vettel late in Friday's opening session.

A slight misjudgement at Turn 19 saw the German spin and drive his left-rear wheel into the barriers:

It meant a premature end to the session, which had already been interrupted when Ricciardo ground to a halt with smoke coming from his engine and oil leaking on to the track:

Ricciardo's Renault team-mate, Nico Hulkenberg, finished 10th fastest in potentially his final first practice session in F1.