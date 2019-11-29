Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix 2019 Qualifying: Results, Times from Friday's Practice

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistNovember 29, 2019

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 29: Valtteri Bottas driving the (77) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W10 on track during practice for the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on November 29, 2019 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Valtteri Bottas topped the timesheets in first practice in Abu Dhabi on Friday as the final weekend of the 2019 Formula One season got under way.

The Mercedes driver clocked a fastest lap of one minute, 36.957 seconds at the Yas Marina Circuit to edge Red Bull's Max Verstappen into second.

World champion Lewis Hamilton was third in the morning session and Alex Albon fourth.

There was a red flag late in the session after Daniel Ricciardo's engine failure and another when Sebastian Vettel hit the barriers.

                    

FP1 Recap

Here are the timesheets from the opening practice session:

Charles Leclerc, Bottas and Hamilton exchanged the fastest lap times early in the action, but that was as good as it got for Ferrari.

The Italian outfit have endured a mistake-ridden season that prevented them from really competing for the world championship.

And there was another from Vettel late in Friday's opening session.

A slight misjudgement at Turn 19 saw the German spin and drive his left-rear wheel into the barriers:

It meant a premature end to the session, which had already been interrupted when Ricciardo ground to a halt with smoke coming from his engine and oil leaking on to the track:

Ricciardo's Renault team-mate, Nico Hulkenberg, finished 10th fastest in potentially his final first practice session in F1.   

Related

    Taysom Hill Is Saints' Unique X-Factor

    Hill can do it all and it may be that no other NFL team has a player like him

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Taysom Hill Is Saints' Unique X-Factor

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Saints Win NFC South 🚨

    New Orleans wins division for third straight season

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Saints Win NFC South 🚨

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    AD Gets Last Laugh vs. NOLA

    But now it's time to move on

    Featured logo
    Featured

    AD Gets Last Laugh vs. NOLA

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Picks for Week 13

    Our expert picks for every game against the spread 🤑

    Featured logo
    Featured

    NFL Picks for Week 13

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report