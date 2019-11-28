Golfer Tom Watson's Wife Hilary Dies at 63 from Pancreatic Cancer

Harry How/Getty Images

Hilary Watson, the wife of golfer Tom Watson, has died from pancreatic cancer at the age of 63.

Barry Hyde, the agent of the eight-time major winner, confirmed she died on Wednesday, two years after being diagnosed with the disease, per USA Today.



Former PGA of America president Ted Bishop offered a tribute to Hilary Watson after the news was announced.

"Tom will tell you that Hilary was his hero. … and for many reasons. How these two people dealt with the devastation of the worst that cancer can muster up is truly an inspiration to us all. Hilary was a beautiful woman who was also one of the fiercest competitors who ever lived. Tom is an 8-time major champion golfer, but more so a man who has always dealt with adversity in amazing ways. It's a sad day, but Hilary’s fight is over and she leaves us with many beautiful memories."

Hilary was first diagnosed on Halloween in 2017 and underwent chemotherapy, radiation and surgery to treat her condition, according to John Feinstein of Golf World.

Tom Watson spoke of his wife's illness in July after playing in the British Open at Royal Lytham and St. Anne's, per USA Today.

"I've run across so many fine people who have helped me and supported me," he said. "First of all, my wife, who is battling cancer now. It's going to give me some time to go out and compete with her."

Hilary remained active throughout her treatment for cancer. She competed in horse-cutting competitions and secured a third-placed finish at a major tournament in September, per Feinstein.

She is survived by her three children: Kyle Charles, Kelly Paige and Ross Donald and stepchildren Meg Carr and Michael Watson.