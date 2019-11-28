Video: Ford Field Experiences Power Outage During Bears vs. Lions Halftime Show

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

It can't always go to plan.

During Thursday's performance by Brothers Osborne at halftime of the Thanksgiving matchup between the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions, the power temporarily went out at Ford Field, putting a halt to the music.

As you might expect, folks on Twitter fired off jokes:

The technical difficulties were eventually addressed, and the show went on. But the overall execution, like Mitchell Trubisky running the Bears offense, hit some major snags along the way.