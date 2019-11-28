David Blough, Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones, Lions Outlook for Fantasy Playoffs

Leon Halip/Getty Images

The fantasy value of Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. might just be safe no matter who is under center this season. Not even Detroit's third-string quarterback, the previously little-known David Blough, hurt it much on Thursday.

In fact, in just one quarter against the Chicago Bears, Golladay had already registered a 75-yard touchdown reception, providing him with elite fantasy value for the week after just one play.

Not to be outdone, Jones found the end zone himself on an eight-yard reception.

That means that Golladay has now registered double-digit fantasy points nine times this season in PPR formats, while Jones has accomplished the feat eight times. And this week, they did it against a Chicago defense that had been giving up just 21.7 fantasy points to opposing wideouts per week, the second-best mark in the NFL.

It doesn't seem to matter who is under center. Be it Matt Stafford, Jeff Driskel or Blough, the pair of Golladay and Jones are locked and loaded as WR2 options. Keep rolling with them in your fantasy lineups.

As for Blough, it might be wise to pump the breaks despite his superb first quarter. For one, it's possible he won't even play again this season, depending on the health status of both Stafford and Driskel. While Driskel was active for Thursday's game as Blough's backup, his hamstring wasn't deemed healthy enough to start.

That makes it likely, however, that Driskel will be back in action next week.

Granted, Driskel hasn't exactly set the world on fire in his playing time this year, throwing for 685 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions while completing just 59 percent of his passes. It's possible that if Stafford doesn't return this season, the Lions could hand the reins to Blough.

But there remain far more unknowns regarding Blough than certainties. That makes him a player worth monitoring as the season progresses, but one that shouldn't be rostered at this point in the season. If you don't have a better option at quarterback, it's hard to imagine you'll be playing in your fantasy postseason anyway.