David Blough, Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones, Lions Outlook for Fantasy Playoffs

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 28, 2019

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 28: Marvin Jones #11 of the Detroit Lions celebrates a first quarter touchdown with teammate Kenny Golladay #19 during the first quarter of the game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on November 28, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
Leon Halip/Getty Images

The fantasy value of Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. might just be safe no matter who is under center this season. Not even Detroit's third-string quarterback, the previously little-known David Blough, hurt it much on Thursday.

In fact, in just one quarter against the Chicago Bears, Golladay had already registered a 75-yard touchdown reception, providing him with elite fantasy value for the week after just one play.

Not to be outdone, Jones found the end zone himself on an eight-yard reception. 

That means that Golladay has now registered double-digit fantasy points nine times this season in PPR formats, while Jones has accomplished the feat eight times. And this week, they did it against a Chicago defense that had been giving up just 21.7 fantasy points to opposing wideouts per week, the second-best mark in the NFL.

It doesn't seem to matter who is under center. Be it Matt Stafford, Jeff Driskel or Blough, the pair of Golladay and Jones are locked and loaded as WR2 options. Keep rolling with them in your fantasy lineups. 

As for Blough, it might be wise to pump the breaks despite his superb first quarter. For one, it's possible he won't even play again this season, depending on the health status of both Stafford and Driskel. While Driskel was active for Thursday's game as Blough's backup, his hamstring wasn't deemed healthy enough to start.

That makes it likely, however, that Driskel will be back in action next week. 

Granted, Driskel hasn't exactly set the world on fire in his playing time this year, throwing for 685 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions while completing just 59 percent of his passes. It's possible that if Stafford doesn't return this season, the Lions could hand the reins to Blough. 

But there remain far more unknowns regarding Blough than certainties. That makes him a player worth monitoring as the season progresses, but one that shouldn't be rostered at this point in the season. If you don't have a better option at quarterback, it's hard to imagine you'll be playing in your fantasy postseason anyway.

Related

    Week 13 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em 🤷‍♂️

    You asked, we answered your toughest fantasy questions this week

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Week 13 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em 🤷‍♂️

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    The 1 Player on Every Team Who Deserves More Reps

    Let these guys eat 🥣

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The 1 Player on Every Team Who Deserves More Reps

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Youngsters Who Have Shed the Bust Label in 2019

    Recent draftees who were able to shake the B-word

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Youngsters Who Have Shed the Bust Label in 2019

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lions to Start David Blough vs. Bears

    Driskel is nursing a hamstring injury

    Detroit Lions logo
    Detroit Lions

    Report: Lions to Start David Blough vs. Bears

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report