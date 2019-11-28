Jurgen Klopp: Fabinho Layoff Would Be 'Massive' After Ankle Injury vs. Napoli

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said an injury absence for Fabinho would be "massive" for the team.

The Brazilian hobbled out of the UEFA Champions League clash against Napoli on Wednesday after just 19 minutes, with Napoli forward Hirving Lozano falling heavily on the player's ankle. The Reds eventually drew 1-1.

On what was a frustrating night for Liverpool, Klopp said he has some concerns about Fabinho's injury and the amount of time on the sidelines the midfielder could potentially be facing:

"The biggest thing is the Fabinho injury, that's massive. It's early and we all hope it's not too serious, but it's pretty painful and in an area you don't want to have pain, around the ankle.

"... I don't want to say what I expect because I hope it is not serious. He has pain, which is not good. He couldn't continue. I hope it is not that serious. We'll know more maybe tomorrow or the day after."

Here is more of what Klopp had to say about his star midfielder after the game:

Here are the highlights from the encounter, with Dejan Lovren's header in the second half cancelling out Dries Mertens' early strike for Napoli:

The result means Liverpool still haven't confirmed their spot in the knockout stages of the competition. Any positive result in their final group match would be enough for them to advance, although they face a challenging trip to Red Bull Salzburg next.

Given the concern in Klopp's words regarding Fabinho, it would appear doubtful that the 26-year-old features in that encounter on December 10.

Per James Pearce of The Athletic, given he's suspended for Saturday's clash with Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League, the earliest fixture Fabinho could feasibly feature in is the Merseyside derby against Everton om December 4:

After a slow start to the previous campaign, Fabinho has settled into life in the Premier League over the last year and is now arguably the standout holding midfielder in the division.

This term, he's been the glue that holds Liverpool's midfield together with his anticipation, physicality and passing range.

Liverpool don't have a natural replacement for Fabinho in the squad, which will be a huge worry for Klopp as the team enters a congested period of the campaign.

Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum are both adept at dropping into a deeper role, although they are each more effective when used in advanced positions. Adam Lallana has also occasionally played at the base of midfield when Fabinho has been rested this season.