Lions to Start David Blough vs. Bears Due to Stafford, Driskel Injuries

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions have just one healthy quarterback on their roster.

Detroit announced Wednesday that David Blough will start under center for the team's Thanksgiving matchup with the Chicago Bears on Thursday.

Backup Jeff Driskel had been starting the last three weeks while regular starter Matthew Stafford recovers from fractured bones in his back. The Lions have gone 0-3 with Driskel, who is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Driskel threw for 685 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions with a 59 percent completion rate across his three starts.

Blough has been practicing with the starters throughout this week, according to MLive.com's Kyle Meinke.

Thursday will mark the NFL debut of Blough, a 24-year-old undrafted rookie. The Purdue product was signed by the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent and then traded to Detroit at the end of the preseason. In four years at Purdue, Blough threw for 9,734 yards, 69 touchdowns and 43 interceptions while completing 61 percent of his passes across 34 games.

Health concerns at quarterback were a non-issue in Detroit for quite some time until Stafford was ruled out for Week 10. The 31-year-old had started 136 consecutive games.

This season overall has been a wash for the 3-7-1 Lions, but they'll have to dig deep with in-division rival Chicago visiting Ford Field. Kickoff with the 5-6 Bears is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET.