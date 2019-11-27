Giannis Outduels Trae Young, Jabari Parker as Bucks Beat Hawks

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks eked out a 111-102 win over the visiting Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night at the Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks led by 17 at the top of the second quarter, but the Hawks ended the first half on a 13-2 run to enter halftime only down 60-59—punctuated by a buzzer-beating three-pointer from Trae Young.

The third quarter was back-and-forth with Atlanta holding an 82-77 lead with just under four minutes left to go in the period. However, Khris Middleton, playing for the first time since Nov. 10 due to a thigh contusion, nailed a three to give Milwaukee enough breathing room to pull away down the stretch.

The 15-3 Bucks have won nine consecutive games and 13 of their last 14. It starkly contrasts the 4-14 Hawks, who have dropped eight straight and 11 of their last 12.

Atlanta has been without regular starting forward John Collins since Oct. 31 while he serves a 25-game suspension for violating the NBA's anti-drug policy, and the Hawks have not fared well since. They're now 2-11 without him.

Notable Stats

MIL F Giannis Antetokounmpo: 30 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 blocks

MIL F Khris Middleton: 16 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal

MIL F Ersan Ilyasova: 13 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block

MIL G Wesley Matthews: 10 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists, 1 block

ATL F Jabari Parker: 33 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

ATL G Trae Young: 29 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal

ATL F De'Andre Hunter: 10 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist

ATL C Damian Jones: 10 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block

Jabari Parker Erupts for Season-High in Revenge Game vs. Bucks

Parker made headlines earlier Wednesday when he told ESPN's Eric Woodyard he "would never rule out a possible return" to the Milwaukee Bucks, who selected him second overall in 2014. He played for them until 2018.

"It's just so sad how it ended and I wish I could've stayed," he added.

The Bucks let Parker walk in free agency ahead of the 2018-19 season, and the 24-year-old forward showed them why he could again be worth their investment in the future by dropping 33 points against them:

Parker bucketed 10 of the Hawks' first 12 points to start the game. He was the game's leading scorer at halftime with 25 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the field, including 3-of-3 from three-point range. It was a new career high for points in a half.

His previous season high for points in a game was the 27 he scored against the Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 10, which he tied with just under 10 minutes remaining in the third quarter and surpassed with a dunk at the 7:06 mark. The contest against Portland was Parker's first double-double of the season, and this was his second.



This wasn't the first time Parker played against the Bucks since departing Milwaukee, but it was his best offering. Last season, one he split between the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards, he faced off twice with the Bucks. Both contests were as a member of the Bulls and in Milwaukee.

He scored 24 points in a 116-113 loss on Nov. 28, 2018, but it came on 9-of-21 shooting. Prior to that, he posted 21 points, eight rebounds and three assists in a 123-104 loss on Nov. 16, 2018.

Wednesday night was both effective and efficient—a statement from Parker that he can be the player the Bucks wanted him to be when they spent a second overall pick on him out of Duke before the beginning of his career was hindered by two ACL tears in 2014 and '17.

Parker signed with the Hawks on a two-year contract this summer with a player option on the second year. As regular starting forward John Collins serves his 25-game suspension, Parker has been given a platform in the starting lineup to earn more minutes and widen his role for when Collins returns.

If Parker can continue performing the way he did against his former team, he may have the leverage to opt out of his second year and cash in.

Bucks Prove They Can Win Ugly in Lackluster Showing

The Bucks are the hottest team in the Eastern Conference, sitting atop it and winning 13 of their last 14 contests. One close call against a sub-.500 opponent won't change that. If anything, the ability to win ugly makes them an even tougher contender.

That's especially true because reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo maintained his form:

Atlanta proved to be a gritty opponent behind a season-best performance from Parker. The Bucks knew what to expect from Trae Young, but Parker made this game closer than anybody expected. However, Milwaukee held Parker to eight points in the second half.

In the bigger picture, the Bucks should be pleased with how Middleton played in his return from a thigh contusion. He missed his first three attempts from beyond the arc but hit a crucial three-pointer late in the fourth quarter to give the Bucks a 102-93 lead with 3:48 in regulation.

This matchup was the first of a five-game stretch against opponents with a losing record for Milwaukee. The Bucks' next four games are against the Cleveland Cavaliers (5-13), Charlotte Hornets (7-12), New York Knicks (4-14) and Detroit Pistons (6-12).

All of that will lead up to a heavyweight clash with the 14-5 Los Angeles Clippers. The Bucks have already beaten L.A. 129-124 on Nov. 6.

What's Next?

The Bucks will look to keep rolling when they travel to play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.

The Hawks will try to snap their losing streak at the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.