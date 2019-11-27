Ravens' Lamar Jackson on 96 Speed Rating in Madden: 'It Still Is Low'

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Even as what feels like the entire world celebrates Lamar Jackson, he isn't satisfied.

On Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback was given a 96 speed rating in Madden NFL, the highest for a quarterback in the video game's history, but he said Wednesday the figure "still is low":

Michael Vick, who last played in 2015, was the previous record holder with a 95 speed rating.

Madden NFL announced Jackson's speed was bumped from 94 following his pristine performance Monday in the Ravens' 45-6 drubbing of the Los Angeles Rams. He became the first player in league history to throw for five touchdowns in a Monday Night Football debut and also outgained the Rams as a rusher with 95 yards to their 22.

The 22-year-old was faster than any other player at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum:

The individual achievements for Jackson keep coming, as he also became the first player in NFL history to record at least 3,000 passing yards and 1,500 rushing yards in his first two seasons (h/t NFL Research).

However, the heavy MVP favorite won't be happy until he leads the Ravens to a Super Bowl triumph:

The next step will be when 9-2 Baltimore, riding a seven-game winning streak, clashes with the 10-1 San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.