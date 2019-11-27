Report: Kai Havertz in Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea Talks amid Exit Rumours

Jörg Schüler/Getty Images

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz has reportedly held talks with four Premier League heavyweights—Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City—amid talk he's set for a summer transfer.

The 20-year-old has been a first-team staple at Leverkusen since he made his senior debut in October 2016, but Havertz soared to new heights last season when he scored 20 goals in 42 games.

Bild (h/t Metro) reported Havertz will leave the BayArena at the end of this season, and four of the seven clubs that have held negotiations to sign him hail from England.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are also said to have discussed the player's move, while it's no surprise to hear German juggernaut Bayern Munich are the remaining outfit in the loop.

Havertz hasn't impressed to the same extent this season and has only three goals in 16 games. Nonetheless, he impressed enough in 2019 to finish third in Tuttosport's latest Golden Boy vote behind winner Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid) and runner-up Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) as the top under-21 player who plays in a European nation's top tier:

Leverkusen's quoted asking price of €130 million (£111 million) could rule out some of those clubs depending on their level of interest. Bayern tend to mount a monopoly on young, available German talent, but that figure falls further outside their usual spending range (of those teams mentioned).

One might also question the alleged interest from Pep Guardiola's City, who appear to have Phil Foden earmarked to inherit David Silva's spot when he leaves the club at the end of this season.

It's easy to see why Europe's superpowers would be interested in Havertz based on last season's form, and the Bundesliga recently shared highlights from each of his 17 league goals:

Metro also cited comments Havertz made to Marca this month, when the Germany international seemed confident he's ready to test himself outside of the country should the right opportunity arise.

"I think I've picked up enough international experience at Leverkusen," he said. "I know the rhythm of these international matches and I'm confident that I can go abroad at any moment and play at clubs outside of Germany. For the moment, I want to have a good season. Afterwards, we'll see."

Manchester United are rebuilding under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at present, and it doesn't look certain they'll qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League, which is likely a priority for Havertz.

He'd find a German compatriot in Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp if he moved to Merseyside, but the Reds may not be ready to fork out such a massive figure on a young midfielder.

Havertz joined Leverkusen's academy aged 11 and has been a malleable midfielder since he debuted, possessing the knack to be effective in attack from the middle of the park or out wide.

It also shows in the dribbling technician's play that he held Brazil icon Ronaldinho in high regard growing up:

Any team that signs Havertz will have to present a clear step up in prospects for a player who's sure to be highly coveted, with the Premier League in particular showing strong interest.