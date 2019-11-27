Canelo Alvarez: Floyd Mayweather 'Not Gonna Fight with Me,' Only MMA Fighters

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Middleweight boxing kingpin Saul "Canelo" Alvarez has said Floyd Mayweather Jr. is not going to fight him, suggesting the American is more concerned with his rumoured mixed martial arts career.

Canelo, 29, spoke to TMZ Sports and gave short shrift to talk of a rematch when he was asked about Mayweather potentially coming out of retirement:

Accompanied by members of his entourage in Hollywood, California, Alvarez said: "He's not gonna fight with me. He's gonna take on MMA fighters!"

Mayweather hasn't fought since he beat UFC superstar Conor McGregor in the 10th round in August 2017, sealing his perfect 50-0 boxing record before he hung up his gloves for a second time.

However, "Money" reignited speculation of a return to the ring (or Octagon) when he suggested a 2020 comeback was on the cards:

The 42-year-old also posted a photo on Instagram of him sat alongside Dana White, saying he and the UFC president were "working together again to bring the world another spectacular event in 2020."

Mayweather defeated Canelo (53-1) via majority decision when the two fighters met in September 2013, but the latter has since gone undefeated and established himself as a dominant force at middleweight.

The chance of a second fight between the pair seems unlikely considering Alvarez has gradually climbed the weight classes since they last met. His last bout was a TKO finish against Sergey Kovalev to win the WBO light heavyweight title.

That's significantly more than the 152-pound catchweight they fought at in 2013, and Canelo—who holds the WBC, WBA (super) and lineal middleweight titles—would struggle to go near that figure again. He also holds the WBA (regular) belt at super middleweight.

Mayweather has long been open regarding his interest in an MMA transition, though it's been difficult to ascertain just how genuine his comments are.

The veteran spoke to TMZ in March 2018 and indicated he was going to train with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley:

Canelo has been linked with his own move into MMA with a bout opposite UFC star Jorge Masvidal, but he told Little Giant Boxing (h/t Danny Segura of MMA Junkie) that fight is "not a challenge" for him.

Mayweather's rematch with "Cinnamon" might be considered a dream matchup in the event Money does return to boxing, though Alvarez does not believe it will happen.