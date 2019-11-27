National Dog Show 2019: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Top Breeds and More

Wong Maye-E/Associated Press

In 2002, a new annual tradition was added to Thanksgiving. In addition to turkey, football and the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade, there's now also the National Dog Show.

Airing directly after the parade, the Thanksgiving dog show coverage will again feature some of the top competitors from the event. The show is sanctioned by the American Kennel Club and hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, taking place at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pa.

The National Dog Show is part of the sport's U.S. Triple Crown, along with the Westminster Dog Show and the AKC/Eukanuba National Championship.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's National Dog Show.

2019 National Dog Show Viewing Information

Date: Thursday, Nov. 28

Time: Noon-2 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

List of recent Best in Show winners

2018: Whiskey (Whippet)

2017: Newton (Brussels griffon)

2016: Gia (Greyhound)

2015: Charlie (Skye terrier)

2014: Nathan (Bloodhound)

2013: Jewel (American foxhound)

2012: Sky (Wire fox terrier)

2011: Eira (Wire fox terrier)

2010: Clooney (Irish setter)

Preview

There are 205 breeds and varieties of dogs recognized by the American Kennel Club. And although they won't all be represented at this year's National Dog Show, a large number of them will be.

In the first round, dogs compete against others of the same breed, with the victor earning the title of Best in Breed. Each of those winners then moves on to the next round, which is the group stage.

In that round, the breeds are divided into seven groups—sporting, hound, working, terrier, toy, non-sporting and herding. The winner of each group, which earns First in Breed, goes on to compete in the final round, which determines the overall Best in Show winner.

The NBC coverage of the National Dog Show on Thanksgiving will feature that final round, in which the top contenders will compete for Best in Show.

Last year, the Best in Show winner was a whippet named Whiskey. The whippet competes in the hound group and is a quick, fast breed of dog.

"He is a beautiful breed type," 2018 Best in Show Judge Geir Flyckt-Pedersen said at the time, according to NBCSports.com's Mia Zanzucchi. "You look for star quality. The winning dog has to sell himself, have personality and showmanship. When that is in combination with good movement, you have something."

Although the National Dog Show has been taking place in its current format since 2002—and has been around in some form since 1879—there are still new breeds making their debuts in the event. This year, the Azawakh, which is part of the hound group, will be competing for the first time.

With so many dogs of various breeds competing, there is a large number of potential Best in Show winners, which can make the event a fun one to watch on Thanksgiving.