Tiger Woods to Headline 6-Man Golf Exhibition Ahead of Hero World Challenge

Lee Jin-man/Associated Press

Who says professional golfers can't have some fun while practicing their short game?

According to Will Gray of Golf Channel, Tiger Woods will take part in a six-man exhibition leading into the 2019 Hero World Challenge, which takes place December 4-7. The Hero Shot at Baha Mar is scheduled for Monday and will feature Woods, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland, Henrik Stenson and Jordan Spieth trying to hit a floating target from 100 yards away.

The target will be placed in the hotel pool of the Baha Mar in Nassau, Bahamas, and the players will square off in three head-to-head matchups.

The three winners advance to the second round, and the one with the lowest score at that stage is eliminated prior to the head-to-head championship. Players will have six shots at the target and be awarded 500 points for a bull's-eye, 200 points for hitting the inner ring and 100 points for hitting the outer ring.

It will serve as an entertaining opener for the Hero World Challenge, which is an 18-player event in Albany, Bahamas, that Woods is hosting.

The 15-time major winner is also the United States captain for the 2019 Presidents Cup that takes place Dec. 12-15 at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia.

If nothing else, he should be ready for any island greens after competing in the Hero Shot at Baha Mar.